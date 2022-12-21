insurance changes

Rep. Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach is congratulated by House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast after his SB 2-A Property Insurance bill passed 84-33 Wednesday, Dec. 14, in the House of Representatives in Tallahassee. AM Best financial-rating agency said in a new report the changes made by the state legislature will provide “much needed relief” for the property-insurance system, but the effects won’t be immediate.

 Phil Sears - freelancer, FR170567 AP

TALLAHASSEE — Florida lawmakers last week made changes that will provide “much needed relief” in the troubled property-insurance system, but effects of the legislation won’t be immediate, the AM Best financial-rating agency said in a new report.

The report pointed to parts of the new law designed to curb litigation, which insurers have long blamed for driving up costs. But it also cited underlying issues in the system, such as national insurance companies being leery of doing business in the state and Florida carriers being heavily dependent on reinsurance.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle