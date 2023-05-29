School is out, summer is around the corner and the waters off coastal Citrus County will be busier than normal.
The latest boating crash data is out and it offers a sobering look at just how many accidents and fatalities occur each year. Florida leads the nation in the number of accidents. Citrus County ranks 24th out of the 67 counties in the state.
In Florida, there were 723 boating accidents in 2021, the most in the U.S. according to a new report from HelpAdvisor.com. Of those, 60 were fatalities. Texas and California ranked second and third, respectively.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
HelpAdvisor compiled its data from state departments of transportation.
There were 43,552 recreational boating accidents in the U.S. during the 10-year period from 2012 to 2021.
Nationally, alcohol is a factor in more than 7% of boating accidents, or around 330 per year.
There are more than 640 boating fatalities every year on average. 658 people died in recreational boating accidents in 2021.
Out of the 17,911 boats registered in Citrus County, there were eight reported accidents, resulting in nine injuries and one fatality during 2021, the latest countywide data available from the state.
Miami-Dade County had the most accidents, with 95 (65 injuries, seven fatalities). Miami-Dade also has 74,622 registered vessels, more than any other Florida county.
The data comes on the heels of National Safe Boating Week, which concluded May 26. The observance week is the annual kick-off of the Safe Boating Campaign that encourages boaters to make the most of their boating adventure by being responsible.
“We’re committed to teaching boaters that the best boating experience is a safe day on the water,” said Peg Phillips, executive director of the nonprofit National Safe Boating Council.”
To prepare for the summer season, Phillips urges all boaters to inspect their safety gear and make sure life jackets are on-hand.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.