boating deaths
Jim Gouvellis

School is out, summer is around the corner and the waters off coastal Citrus County will be busier than normal.

The latest boating crash data is out and it offers a sobering look at just how many accidents and fatalities occur each year. Florida leads the nation in the number of accidents. Citrus County ranks 24th out of the 67 counties in the state.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.