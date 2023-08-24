A great place to retire

Citrus County has always drawn those seeking an active lifestyle. Biking, boating and golfing are just some of the popular activities that many seniors participate in after their retirement.

Congratulations Citrus County: You’ve been named the fifth-best place to retire in Florida.

SmartAsset, a financial technology firm, ranked 10 counties in a new report. It looked at four criteria, including tax burden, access to medical care and opportunity for recreation and social activity.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Frank Calascione

Calascione

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.