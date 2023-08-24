Congratulations Citrus County: You’ve been named the fifth-best place to retire in Florida.
SmartAsset, a financial technology firm, ranked 10 counties in a new report. It looked at four criteria, including tax burden, access to medical care and opportunity for recreation and social activity.
The firm established an average ranking for each area and Citrus County scored a 71.85 on the best places to retire index.
“First, we looked at state and local tax rates, considering two types of taxes: income and sales,” according to the study. “We calculated effective rates based on a retiree earning $35,000 annually (from retirement savings, Social Security and part-time employment).”
SmartAsset subtracted income taxes paid from the gross income to determine disposable income. Sales taxes paid were calculated based on the disposable income being spent on taxable goods.
“Next, we determined the number of doctors’ offices, recreation centers and retirement centers per thousand residents in each location,” the study said. “Finally, we measured the number of seniors in each city as a percentage of the total population.”
Here are Citrus County's rankings:
• Tax burden: 14%.
• Medical centers per 1,000 residents:1.34.
• Recreation centers per 1,000 residents: 0.23.
• Retirement communities per 1,000 people: 0.12.
• Percentage of seniors: 36%.
SmartAsset ranked Sumter, Sarasota, Martin and Charlotte counties as the top four, respectively.
Frank Calascione, the county’s economic development director, said the combination of a relatively low cost of living and high quality of life makes Citrus County “a great place to live and a great place to retire.”
Calascione said he believes visitors are drawn here for those same reasons.
“We have beautiful and abundant natural resources, quaint downtowns, and lots of hidden gems that both visitors and locals can enjoy,” said Calascione, who is also interim director of the Citrus County Visitors and Convention Bureau.
“Visitors can enjoy a wide range of experiences and have the option of a budget-conscious vacation or a high-end vacation, or something that combines a little of both," he said.