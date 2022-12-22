A new report is out showing that when it comes to the well-being of children in Citrus County, it could do better.
Citrus ranked 37th out of all 67 counties in Florida for child well-being, according to the Florida Policy Institute (FPI).
The Orlando-based think tank released its Florida Child Well-Being Index, which ranks and measures each county in four categories: economic well-being, education, health, and family and community.
Compared to the rest of the state, Citrus County ranked No. 44 for economic well-being, No. 34 for education, No. 29 for health and No. 30 for family and community.
County Commissioner Holly Davis said the rankings at least were not at the bottom but they could be much better.
To that end, Davis said she will continue pressing the aims of her Prosperity Citrus initiative, which seeks to break the chains of generational poverty and cut childhood impoverishment in half by 2030.
And it can happen in Citrus County, she said, “in a fiscally conservative manner” without spending tax dollars.
The key, she said, is “encouraging nonprofits and building bridges between various groups to get these things resolved.”
Ridding some people of false notions about poverty is a start, she said.
“What many taxpaying adults see are people who receive services as being lazy and working the system,” Davis said. “While there is certainly that element, that is not remotely the full picture.
“The way you were raised has everything to do as to how you turn out as an adult,” she added.
There are services available in Citrus County that can help educate and train people to better themselves, she said. The task is getting the word out.
County commissioners, she added, have a “big megaphone” for communicating to families, individuals, nonprofits and other groups how to find solutions.
The data showed that counties with higher rankings are generally well-resourced places, where families can afford to invest in things like high-quality child care, education, and other opportunities for their children.
Counties with lower rankings are regions that have borne the brunt of the state’s disinvestment in public services and where people face historic barriers to economic opportunity.
The Institute developed the rankings using data from KIDS COUNT, a project of the nationwide Annie E. Casey Foundation.
St. Johns, Seminole, and Broward counties were ranked highest overall for child well-being, while Hendry, DeSoto and Madison counties ranked lowest.
“These snapshots of Florida counties can help us pinpoint which areas of the state are in greatest need of resources,” said Florida Policy Institute CEO Sadaf Knight.
“Fostering strong public schools, bolstering the state’s safety net, and investing in a Working Floridians Tax Rebate to help boost income for Sunshine State families are all ways to reduce county-to-county child well-being disparities,” Knight said.
“We want to recognize counties that are making the investment in their children and communities,” said Norín Dollard, Ph.D., senior policy analyst and KIDS COUNT director at FPI. “The ultimate purpose of the Child Well-Being Index is to inspire all counties to ensure that children are able to grow and thrive.”
To view the complete Florida Child Well-Being Index, go to www.florida policy.org/posts/2022-florida -child-well-being-index.