DEA Rainbow Fentanyl

Attorney General Merrick Garland, center, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, right, and Drug Enforcement Administration Administrator Anne Milgram walk through the exhibition of "The Faces of Fentanyl" wall Sept. 27, 2022, at DEA headquarters before a press event to announce the results of an enforcement surge to reduce the fentanyl supply across the United States, at DEA headquarters, Arlington, Va.

 Gemunu Amarasinghe

Children under age 14 are dying from fentanyl poisoning at a faster rate than any other age group in the U.S., according to a new analysis from Families Against Fentanyl.

In the past two years, synthetic opioid (fentanyl) deaths among children surged.

