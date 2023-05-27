crash grapic

This graphic shows the percentage of traffic accidents investigated by the Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol in Citrus County since January.

 Jim Gouvellis

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FDHSMV) has released its latest dashboard report and it shows Citrus County had 670 traffic crashes from Jan. 1, 2023, through May 18.

Of those, 505 resulted in injuries and there were eight fatalities.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags