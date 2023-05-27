The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FDHSMV) has released its latest dashboard report and it shows Citrus County had 670 traffic crashes from Jan. 1, 2023, through May 18.
Of those, 505 resulted in injuries and there were eight fatalities.
The data breaks it down further: eight were bicyclist crashes, involving one fatality; 50 were motorcycle crashes, with three fatalities; 17 pedestrian-related crashes with one fatality.
By comparison, the FDHSMV shows Citrus County had 1,819 total crashes for all of 2022. Of those, there were 1,348 injuries and 25 fatalities.
And with the summer months ahead, transportation officials are urging caution.
“More fatal crashes happen in summer than any other time of year,” according to a USA Today report.
In 2020 and 2021, more than 30% of all fatal crashes happened between June and August. The percentages were higher in colder, northern states and lower in the south.
For example, 41% of all fatal crashes in Vermont happen in summer compared to 23% in Florida, according to USA Today.
Memorial Day travel
Meanwhile, more than 2.4 million Floridians are forecast to take a road trip for Memorial Day, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group. That’s 172,000 more than last year and 96,000 more than before the pandemic, in 2019.
Of those, a record 2.1 million people will drive - 137,000 more than last year, AAA said.
The busiest day on the road will be Friday, May 26, according to INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights.
The best times to travel by car, during the holiday weekend, will be in the morning or evening after 6 p.m. The lightest traffic days will be Saturday and Sunday.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.