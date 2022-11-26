Florida House Speaker Paul Renner announced this week his 10 committee chairmen, naming Rep. Ralph Massullo to head Education & Employment Committee.
Massullo represents the House’s 34th District, which includes Citrus County and part of southwest Marion County.
“I am honored to have been chosen for the chair of Education and Workforce,” Massullo told the Chronicle Friday.
“Education encompasses almost 1/3 of our state’s budget. I personally believe education is the key to solving most of society’s issues from poverty to crime,” he said. "Even both physical and mental health can be improved through education."
“My goals are to continue to empower parents, support teachers, advance early learning, institute programs to improve reading and math which have unfortunately declined nationwide during the COVID pandemic,” he said.
Massullo also said he would focus on sorely needed trades.
“I want us to continue to emphasize skills training in our schools and adult opportunities through state and technical colleges as well as apprenticeships to improve our workforce,” he said. “We currently have a shortage of skilled individuals in all trades. With a ready, competent workforce, we can encourage new industries into our state which will provide good paying permanent jobs for our citizens."
The Education & Employment Committee considers matters related to Florida’s education system, from early education through postsecondary education, adult education, and job training. Additionally, the committee has jurisdiction over policies and programs providing opportunities for all Floridians to prepare for the workforce, according to the Renner media release.
“Here in Citrus County we are blessed with great leaders on our school board and in the administration of our schools; both public and private. I am grateful for their experience they have shared with me over the years, particularly Thomas Kennedy whose talents and dedication to our students has earned him statewide recognition,” Massullo said.
Also receiving chairman positions were:
- Rep. Tom Leek, Appropriations Committee Chair.
- Rep. Bob Rommel, Commerce Committee Chair.
- Rep. Bobby Payne, Infrastructure Strategies Committee Chair.
- Rep. Randy Fine, Health & Human Services Committee Chair.
- Rep. Tommy Gregory, Judiciary Committee Chair.
- Rep. Daniel Perez, Rules Committee Chair.
- Rep. Lawrence McClure, State Affairs Committee Chair.
- Rep. Stan McClain, Ways & Means Committee Chair.
- Rep. Mike Grant, Select Committee on Hurricane Resiliency & Recovery Chair.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.