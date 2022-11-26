Florida House Speaker Paul Renner announced this week his 10 committee chairmen, naming Rep. Ralph Massullo to head Education & Employment Committee.

Massullo represents the House’s 34th District, which includes Citrus County and part of southwest Marion County.

Ralph Massullo

Massullo

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.