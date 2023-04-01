U.S. Representative Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) is part of a bipartisan national group of elected officials backing the National Plan to End Parkinson’s Act, in hopes of bringing about a cure for the disease.

The legislation would create an advisory council made up of members from every federal agency that supports research, care, and services for Parkinson’s, in addition to representatives for caregivers, patients, and other non-federal experts.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.