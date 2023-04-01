U.S. Representative Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) is part of a bipartisan national group of elected officials backing the National Plan to End Parkinson’s Act, in hopes of bringing about a cure for the disease.
The legislation would create an advisory council made up of members from every federal agency that supports research, care, and services for Parkinson’s, in addition to representatives for caregivers, patients, and other non-federal experts.
The council’s goal would be to ensure coordination among all federal entities working with Parkinson’s and evaluate all current federal programs related to the disease.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The council would also write a national plan to prevent and cure Parkinson’s as well as report annually to Congress on progress toward the plan’s goals.
Bilirakis represents all of Citrus and Hernando counties as well as most of Pasco County.
When it comes to Parkinson’s Disease and finding better treatment or a cure, Citrus County could benefit more than most Florida counties.
In 2021, the most recent year data was available, the age-adjusted death rate in Citrus County due to Parkinson’s was 9.1 per 100,000 residents. That was higher than the Florida average of 8.7, according to Florida HealthCharts, which follows Florida health trends using Department of Health Data.
If age is not taken into account, the death rate in Citrus County due to Parkinson’s during 2021 was 25.1 per 100,000. Florida’s average that year was only 14.4
About 500,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, according to the National Institutes of Health. Many Americans go undiagnosed or misdiagnosed, according to the national agency.
Bilirakis is proposing the Parkinson’s act along with Rep. Paul Tonko, a Democrat from New York, U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican from West Virginia, and Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut.
“This issue is very important to me as I've watched a close family member struggle with Parkinson's,” Bilirakis said.
“This disease takes a terrible toll on the physical, mental, emotional, and economic well-being of everyone involved. The lack of treatment options leaves patients, families and the American taxpayers in a terrible quandary.
“We must change our approach to get better results, which is exactly what our legislation will do. It builds upon past success and strives to replicate other national project models that have helped advance health care goals. This critical legislation will provide hope to those who are suffering and hopefully lead to better patient outcomes with less expensive disease management.”
This is the group’s second attempt to create the Parkinson’s legislation.
“Too many families know firsthand the pain and fear that comes with a Parkinson’s diagnosis,” Tonko said in a media release. “I was honored to introduce the National Plan to End Parkinson’s Act last Congress alongside Representative Bilirakis and our Senate partners. Our legislation will foster a much-needed, coordinated, pioneering national response — from federal agency’s to local stakeholders — to prevent and end the disease of Parkinson’s. I know that, with our continued bipartisan collaboration and the strong advocacy of dedicated stakeholders, we will make this compassionate bill the law of the land.”
Research for treatment and a cure must show better results, said Dr. Ali Rezai, Executive Chair of WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute.
“Parkinson’s disease is impacting patients and their families in America more than ever before,” Rezai said. “It causes progressive disability in movement, cognition, and other functions with no cure on the horizon. We need to coordinate and accelerate our research and disease management efforts so that we can better understand and improve our treatments in hopes that one day soon we will see an end to this disease.”
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.