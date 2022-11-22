Florida Legislature

Florida Rep. Paul Renner applauds during a legislative session Jan. 11 in Tallahassee. And Tuesday, Nov. 22, Renner took the gavel as state House speaker – one of the most-powerful positions in Florida.

 Phelan M. Ebenhack

TALLAHASSEE — Rep. Sam Garrison described it as part of the “Renner myth.”

When Paul Renner first ran for the state House in 2014 in a Jacksonville district, he lost by two votes in a Republican primary – 5,962 to 5,960.

