A county sheriff’s role in a community is not just to arrest the bad guys and enforce the law, but also to use the office to help in the flourishing of the people.
In November 2020, Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast wrote in a Chronicle guest column:
“Today’s law enforcement professionals must be transformative and understand a guiding principle: It is better to prevent crimes than to punish them.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“If we can intervene early on … then we don’t put people in jail, but we give them a path that they can pursue to have a better, more productive life,” he said.
A month prior to that, October 2020, Prendergast initiated a Behavioral Health Unit at the agency, with dedicated staff whose main focus is the well-being of Citrus County citizens.
As part of this focus, the CCSO Behavioral Health Unit is hosting “Here to Help” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 3 at Daystar Life Center in Crystal River.
Daystar is at 6751 W. Gulf to Lake Highway, Crystal River.
“This event is designed to provide a one-stop shop variety of services to citizens within our community that are in need,” said Sydney Frisbie, CCSO Substance Abuse Prevention Advocate and one of the event organizers.
Representatives from the Sheriff’s Office and also from local nonprofits and other help agencies will be on hand with information about resources and will also be providing services for citizens struggling in a variety of areas: those without housing, those who are struggling with substance use, or dealing with mental health conditions.
“We will have various resources providing the following services: vaccinations, physicals, haircuts, hot food, food pantry items, clothing, hygiene products, resumé building and job application assistance, mental health and substance abuse treatment/assistance, wound care, housing assistance, ID assistance, etc.,” Frisbie said.
Free transportation to the event is available through Citrus County Transit. Go to any Citrus County Transit bus stop location on Aug. 3 and a bus will bring you to the event for free.
Community partners with CCSO include: Assurance Wireless, The Bridge 4 Veterans, Career Source Citrus Levy Marion, Citrus County Animal Shelter, Citrus County Fire Rescue Community Paramedics, Citrus County Pregnancy Center, Citrus County Transit, Citrus County Veterans Affairs Office, Community Food Bank of Citrus County, Daystar Life Center of Citrus County, Habitat for Humanity, God’s Shed of Love, Groups Recover Together, Langley Health Services, Mid-Florida Homeless Coalition, Inc., NAMI Citrus, Taylor Rental, The Path, Sanctuary Mission Inc. Department of Veterans Affairs and Zero Hour Life Center.
For information about this event, call Sydney Frisbie at 352-201-2640 or a member of the Behavioral Health Unit at 352-249-2706.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.