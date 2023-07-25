A county sheriff’s role in a community is not just to arrest the bad guys and enforce the law, but also to use the office to help in the flourishing of the people.

In November 2020, Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast wrote in a Chronicle guest column:

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.