Kelly Green with guitar

Kelly Green, in healthier days, with her red Ibanez guitar. She is donating this guitar as a raffle prize at “Crackerstock for Kelly” fundraising folk music event Aug. 6 at The Cove Resort and Pub in Inverness.

 Special to the Chronicle

The Cove Resort and Pub in Inverness and the organizers of the "Crackerstock for Kelly" Florida folk music event are gearing up for a “real Florida” fun time Sunday, Aug. 6.

A few of the details have changed, but not the purpose: to raise funds to benefit Kelly Green, the Crystal River woman with multiple debilitating illnesses who needs a safe home instead of the black mold-infested home she lives in with her 80-year-old mother.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.