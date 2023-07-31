The Cove Resort and Pub in Inverness and the organizers of the "Crackerstock for Kelly" Florida folk music event are gearing up for a “real Florida” fun time Sunday, Aug. 6.
A few of the details have changed, but not the purpose: to raise funds to benefit Kelly Green, the Crystal River woman with multiple debilitating illnesses who needs a safe home instead of the black mold-infested home she lives in with her 80-year-old mother.
Prior to her illnesses, Kelly Green regularly wrote, played and performed folk music. She hopes to be strong enough to come to the Crackerstock event and even hopes to play with her folk music friends.
The Crackerstock event, now from 2 to 7 p.m. will be on the patio at The Cove.
“We will have our full menu available, plus the use of our bathrooms, and in case of rain, we can move everything inside the restaurant,” said Kemper Willcut, co-owner of The Cove Resort and Pub with his wife, Lou Ann Jacobs.
The Cove Resort and Pub is at 1242 S. Cove Point in Inverness, off State Road 44 East, 2.5 miles west from the intersection of State Road 44 and U.S. 41. Look for the Dollar General store at 44 and South Cove Point and follow the road lined with American flags that leads to The Cove.
Lots of free parking available.
Event organizer, Goody Haines, said there will be lots of raffles in between musical sets for “some really good stuff,” including gift baskets, a quilt, carved wood pieces, “some big-ticket items,” and one of Kelly Green’s guitars, a red Ibanez.
Florida Humanities describes Florida folk music as “elusive and eclectic,” from “blues to cowboy crooning, from backwoods banjo playing, gospel choir, finger-style guitarists and sacred steel players to piano mavens playing Joplin, and bluegrass jams.”
The musical lineup for Sunday’s Crackerstock for Kelly:
2-2:30 p.m. Lisa Thomas with Dora Ann. Lisa is the widow of Frank Thomas who was a Florida Folk Heritage Award recipient and the writer of such notable songs as "The Cracker Cowman." Lisa has continued bringing Frank's music to the Florida musical community.
2:40-3:40 p.m. Wry Whiskey Band. Wry Whiskey Band has been playing bluegrass music for more than 20 years at every major venue in Florida and Georgia. Ed Wybranowski is the banjo man and daughter Christy keeps everybody in line with the standup bass. Harry Trott’s guitar work blends the music together while good friends Ann Osborne and John Skolberg fill out their musical picture.
4-4:30 p.m. Back in Tyme. MaryLee and Frank Sweet have spent decades presenting “old-tyme” songs and history to festivals all over. Their storytelling and songs weave a wonderful tapestry of imagery that will take you Back In Tyme!
5:10-5:40 p.m. VGO. Here is a gentleman who can play any style of music and keep you mesmerized with his talent and musical skills. VGO is world traveled and he spent a number of years as a member of the 97th Regimental String Band.
6-7 p.m. Hapi McKenzie and the Crabgrass Cowboys. Hapi McKenzie and Patty Pfister show the way Country, Rockabilly, Americana, Bluegrass ought to be played! Their music is a down-home mixture of folk, Florida, swingish cowboy music a la Hank Williams or Asleep at the Wheel, and the cosmic country of Gram Parsons and Emmylou Harris. Like Bob Will’s music, many of the tunes have a hillbilly swing feel straight out of the thirties.
7 p.m. Silent Auction Winners announced.
On her Facebook page, Kelly Green, who turns 49 on Aug. 13, said her birthday wish is for people to support this event.
“If you are not able to come, we ask that you please show your support for our cause online,” she wrote. “Please make a donation if your heart and finances allow and/or share the GoFundMe link https://tinyurl.com/7x7faz35 on your social media accounts. Please tell your friends about this and ask them to share. We humbly ask for help.”
Green has been bedridden, being kept alive on a feeding tube and IV fluids, suffering from numerous incurable conditions.
She added, “(We) are in the process of using the GoFundMe donations to secure temporary housing for (me and my elderly mom). God is so good and by your love and support we will do this! Thank you, to everyone for your support.”