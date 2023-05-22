The news was bittersweet for Grady Kurpasi Sr. when he learned his deceased son would be returning home.

His son, Marine veteran Grady Kurpasi Jr, had been killed in Ukraine sometime between April 23 and April 26, 2022, when the unit he was with in Ukraine was hit by missile bombardment.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.

Tags