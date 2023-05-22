The news was bittersweet for Grady Kurpasi Sr. when he learned his deceased son would be returning home.
His son, Marine veteran Grady Kurpasi Jr, had been killed in Ukraine sometime between April 23 and April 26, 2022, when the unit he was with in Ukraine was hit by missile bombardment.
Shortly after that, Grady Kurpasi, 50, was declared MIA.
He had gone to Ukraine as a volunteer to help in their fight against Russia.
His death was confirmed on April 5, 2023, and at that time his remains could not be returned to his family.
Because he had not been serving in an official U.S. capacity, the U.S. State Department could not bring his son’s remains home.
“What my daughter-in-law told me, people in Ukraine were able to get Grady out safely,” Kurpasi said. “When I heard that, I was elated that he would finally be coming home.”
Kurpasi lives in Citrus County, but “home” for his son is Wilmington, North Carolina, where his widow, Heeson Kim, and 14-year-old daughter, Katie, live.
“The thing that’s more than a coincidence — when we adopted him as a baby from Korea, he first came to the US to Kennedy Airport in New York, and that’s where he’s coming home today, the same airport,” Kurpasi said Saturday morning. “Heeson called me a few days ago with the news that he was coming home May 20, and when I went to mark it on my calendar I noticed May 20 is also Armed Services Day.
“That’s also more than a coincidence,” he said.
Four of his son’s friends met the plane at the airport to escort the remains to North Carolina where they will be turned over to a coroner where they will be checked for cause of death and DNA tested to verify that the remains are, indeed, Grady Kurpasi Jr.
As for burial at Arlington National Cemetery, Kurpasi said it is estimated to take between six and nine weeks to get all the paperwork in order.
“This gives me some closure,” he said. “My son was MIA for more than a year, and that was hard on everybody involved.”
