David Coffin has been displaced by Hurricane Idalia and is now residing inside a Homosassa warehouse that the American Red Cross has staged as a shelter. Above, Coffin sits on a cot Tuesday morning, Sept.12, scrolling through his phone in a large space that has plenty of room for additional people in need.

On Monday, the first day the American Red Cross post-hurricane shelter opened, David Coffin had the entire place to himself.

Volunteers fed him hamburgers and fries, showed him the restroom and shower trailers, let him pick out the cot he wanted to sleep on and told him about the services they could offer him.

Gene McGee walks out of The Bin Spot Tuesday morning, Sept 12, where the American Red Cross has staged a shelter for those in need. The shelter, on U.S. 19 in Homosassa, offers a variety of services to those in need including air-conditioned shelter, food, mental health services, showers and more. McGee has facilitated a working effort between the county, the American Red Cross, The United Way of Citrus County and the Citrus County Education Foundation to help those in need.
United Way of Citrus County Chief Executive Officer George Schmalstig speaks with David Coffin Tuesday morning, Sept. 12, from a American Red Cross shelter staged along U.S. 19 in Homosassa. The shelter provides a litany of services to those in need. Coffin is one of the few who have taken advantage of the shelter's services, so far.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.