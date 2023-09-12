On Monday, the first day the American Red Cross post-hurricane shelter opened, David Coffin had the entire place to himself.
Volunteers fed him hamburgers and fries, showed him the restroom and shower trailers, let him pick out the cot he wanted to sleep on and told him about the services they could offer him.
The temporary Red Cross shelter, in partnership with Citrus County government, is being housed in the former Pro-Line Boats building on U.S. 19 in Homosassa, now The Bin Spot, owned by Ken Zarillo and Lauren Albanese.
On Sunday afternoon, volunteers cleared out all the Bin Spot retail merchandise and the Red Cross came in with all their cots and trailers and volunteer staff, transforming the giant warehouse in preparation for meeting the needs of people affected by Hurricane Idalia.
People like David Coffin.
The day of the hurricane, Wednesday, Aug. 30, Coffin walked seven miles in the pelting rain and wind, from Halls River Road in Homosassa to State Road 44 in Lecanto.
“Then I walked to the RaceTrac and then to the county transit center,” he said. “I’m a regular there, and all the people know me and I know them.”
He got on a bus, the Crystal River route, that took him to Winn-Dixie.
He said he slept in the rain that night.
“I lived in Homosassa for three and a half years, and then last July (2022) my brother passed away and then in August I had a stroke, and now I’m homeless, but I’m trying to correct that,” he said. “I heard about the shelter from one of the bus drivers, and I came here on Monday.”
On Tuesday, Coffin told the Chronicle that he has already talked to the staff from Citrus United Way and also Red Cross volunteers and that people are working on getting him clean clothes and a place to live.
“I’m a veteran, and I get some services,” he said. “But I desperately need a place to live.”
•••
It’s been years since the Red Cross has had an office in Citrus County. However, wherever a disaster occurs, the Red Cross is ready to mobilize as soon as they get word from the local authorities.
In this case, it's the Citrus County government.
How this all came together: After Hurricane Idalia came through, possibly hundreds of residents on the west side of Citrus County were left with flood-damaged homes, many unlivable.
That’s when reality hit — Citrus County does not have a designated shelter for people displaced by disaster.
There are shelters for people during a hurricane, but not after.
When Idalia passed and the storm surge waters receded, representatives from the local nonprofits scrambled to find ways to help their clients and residents who were suddenly displaced.
The United Way currently has 13 families staying at the Bella Oasis motel in Homosassa, said Gene McGee, a United Way board member.
McGee is also on the board of the Citrus County Education Foundation and is a lobbyist for Citrus County in Tallahassee.
“The thing is, the Red Cross can’t come in (to a community) unless they’re invited and there’s a place for a shelter,” McGee said.
So, for the first week after the hurricane, the United Way and the other organizations did what they could as the county requested the Red Cross to come.
“We started looking for a facility, looking at all the county buildings, and at the same time, FEMA needed a building,” McGee said.
Then his friend, Ken Zarillo, offered to shut down his Bin Spot business for a month so the Red Cross could use it for a shelter.
“We were happy to do this,” Zarillo said. “We’re in a position where we could, and Citrus County has been really good to us since we came here four years ago.”
Zarillo also owns the former Fat Daddy’s restaurant building, which he said he’s going to gut and turn into a building that can be used in emergency situations, perhaps a shelter or a place where agencies like FEMA could set up operations.
“Because, unfortunately we’re going to have more storms, and Citrus County doesn’t have a permanent shelter right now,” he said.
McGee said this has brought glaring attention to that very need.
“We had to scramble this time, and luckily we’ve got a good-hearted guy with assets willing to close down his business and let us use his building,” McGee said. "If we didn’t have that, I don’t know what we would’ve done.
“We HAVE to have a shelter, and I think it’s on us, the county, to get a shelter funded. That's something I'll be talking to (our state legislators) about."
•••
The air-conditioned shelter is open, located at The Bin Spot, 1520 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
The cots are set up. There are plenty of bathrooms and showers, including some for people with disabilities.
The county animal services has brought over crates and food for pets.
Ken Zarillo has set aside some Xboxes and TVs so kids can play video games.
There’s plenty of food, and people can receive health screenings, mental health and spiritual help.
Staff is on hand to help people find housing or help for other needs.
And not everyone who receives services is required to sleep there, McGee said.
“It could be a respite center for people who have been affected by the storm,” he said. “The Red Cross coming in and taking care of all this for us is a godsend, and I can’t say enough about the Red Cross filling the void for us.
“We’re learning a lot. There is a void, and we just wish we would’ve done this sooner.”