At the Tuesday, Sept. 5, Community Alliance meeting, Tina Sweeten, Red Cross Mid-Florida executive director, said help and hope is on the way.
The Red Cross is prepared with a variety of help: meals, recovery materials and supplies, counseling, case managers who can help find displaced people places to stay and cash assistance.
“We have a lot of resources, and we’re here if you need us,” Sweeten said.
She said one of the big concerns is finding people places to stay if they’ve been displaced by flood damage and can’t stay in their home.
“We can open a shelter if there’s a need for it,” she said. “We don’t own buildings, so we would need a place where we can do that.”
The Red Cross cash assistance will start Monday, Sept. 11.
“If someone is eligible for FEMA, they are most likely eligible for Red Cross cash assistance,” Sweeten said. “We base it off of damage assessment, and we have teams who can do that.”
To get your case set up, call 800-733-2767.
The Red Cross Individual Financial Assistance program is for people whose home has been destroyed; the money, put on a debit card, can be used for anything except alcohol or cigarettes.
Sweeten said, as of Tuesday, the amount of cash assistance hasn’t been determined, but the amount for a family of four who lose their home after a fire is about $700.
“We’re hoping to raise enough money to do a second round of cash assistance,” Sweeten said. “During Hurricane Ian, we raised enough money for people to get an initial $700, $800 and a month later we were able to give them $2,400 more.
“We’re not FEMA, but we are able to get some cash in their hands.”
Also, she noted, those who do NOT qualify for FEMA relief may be eligible for Red Cross cash assistance.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.