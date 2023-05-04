The recent rains were not much but it was enough to stop declining lake and river levels in Citrus County.

“After a very dry start to the year, we’ve finally experienced some decent rain showers in recent days,” said Mark Fulkerson, chief professional engineer with the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD), referring to last weekend’s precipitation.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.