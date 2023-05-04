The recent rains were not much but it was enough to stop declining lake and river levels in Citrus County.
“After a very dry start to the year, we’ve finally experienced some decent rain showers in recent days,” said Mark Fulkerson, chief professional engineer with the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD), referring to last weekend’s precipitation.
Citrus County received about 2 inches of rain last month, close to the historical average of 2.7 inches for April.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“These recent rains have been a welcome sight, but we’re still playing catch-up in 2023,” Fulkerson said.
From January to April, the county has received 5 inches of rain, less than half of the 12.2 inches the county should get for the first four months of the year.
The wet season coincides with the start of hurricane season, which begins June 1.
“If the recent rainfall trends continue, we could see our water resources start to bounce back,” Fulkerson said. “But if this next month is hot or dry, water levels and flows could continue the sharp declines we saw from January through March.”
So far, there’s been no rain anywhere in the county for the month of May. The National Weather Service doesn’t expect any significant rainfall for Citrus County through next Wednesday.
The countywide burn ban remains in effect.
“If you live along the Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes in Citrus County, you’ve noticed lower water levels this spring,” he said. “In fact, lake levels are about 17 inches lower than they were this time last year.”
All three pools of the Tsala Apopka Lake Chain dropped about 5 inches in April.
The Withlacoochee River had been dropping sharply in recent months due to the lack of rainfall throughout the region. But increased rains over the past couple weeks temporarily halted that downward trend.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.