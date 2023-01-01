Rosewood centennial

Lizzie Polly Robinson Brown Jenkins, amidst Rosewood memorabilia, shows a cane her grandfather, Charlie Lewis Brown, Sr., carved. She said he passed for white, took his cane everywhere, and infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan. She said there's a sword inside the cane.

It took 100 years. But on Jan. 7, 2023, people of all races and backgrounds will gather at Bo Diddley Plaza in downtown Gainesville to commemorate the centennial of the torching of Rosewood, a former mostly black community along State Road 24 -- the road to Cedar Key.

The planners aim for the 4-7 p.m. event at 111 E. University Ave. to be “a time for healing and coming together for people,” said Lizzie Polly Robinson Brown Jenkins of Archer, founder of the Real Rosewood Foundation and niece of the Rosewood schoolteacher who helped evacuate Rosewood survivors.

Lizzie Polly Robinson Brown Jenkins surveys some of the 29 acres she hopes to dedicated to a Rosewood museum at her home in rural Archer.