It took 100 years. But on Jan. 7, 2023, people of all races and backgrounds will gather at Bo Diddley Plaza in downtown Gainesville to commemorate the centennial of the torching of Rosewood, a former mostly black community along State Road 24 -- the road to Cedar Key.
The planners aim for the 4-7 p.m. event at 111 E. University Ave. to be “a time for healing and coming together for people,” said Lizzie Polly Robinson Brown Jenkins of Archer, founder of the Real Rosewood Foundation and niece of the Rosewood schoolteacher who helped evacuate Rosewood survivors.
“My goal is to help close the racial divide,” Jenkins said.
Although the Rosewood massacre started in the Sumner area when local KKK members began hunting for a black man who allegedly had raped a white woman – the allegation later proved to be false – Gainesville Klan members joined the slaughter, according to Jenkins.
She said Bo Diddley Plaza is the same town square where lynchings were performed. She said a lynching tree still stands. Gainesville Klanners left from this square to join the Sumner-area Klan mob, according to Jenkins.
“You cannot heal unless you know where you are, and you pray for that healing,” she said.
She said two of her relatives were lynched at this site in 1912.
She also said the organization, “The Oath Keepers,” is not a new idea. The KKK recruited white men, had them sign an oath, and forced them to keep secrets.
“It’s nothing new,” she said.
What may be new is the intent of people like Jenkins to come together and work for a more harmonious future.
“My concern is the next generation,” she said. “We have to be better as example-setters. Children know better. Kids know if their parents are teaching them to hate that it’s wrong. We need to set standards for our children to be inclusive.”
In addition to the Jan. 7 event, Jenkins also has helped facilitate a centennial exhibition about Rosewood, “An Elegy to Rosewood,” at the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum of Florida International University in Miami. The display opens Jan. 25 and contains photographs and heirlooms from Jenkins’ family.
Jenkins has devoted 30 years of her life to researching and publicizing what happened in Rosewood, starting on New Year’s Day in 1923 and lasting for several days, when a gang of whites, incited by the Ku Klux Klan, burned Rosewood to the ground. At least five blacks and two whites died.
Jenkins’ aunt, Mahulda “Gussie” Brown Carrier, who taught in Rosewood, was gang-raped and had her finger broken during the massacre. Nevertheless, she helped survivors, who had been hiding in the woods and swamps and in the home of white shopkeepers John and Mary Wright, to board a midnight train that carried them to safety.
Mahulda’s husband, Aaron Carrier, was tied by his neck to a car and dragged three miles from Rosewood to Sumner. A white sheriff rescued him by arresting him and locking him up for six months in jail in Gainesville, a place where he was at least safe. He was tended to by black doctors and recovered.
He was suspected of raping a white woman. But later, the truth came out that the woman’s white lover had beaten her and that to protect herself from her husband’s wrath, she had falsely claimed she had been sexually assaulted by a black man. Carrier had been home with his wife all night.
Jenkins’ mother, Theresa Brown Robinson, urged Jenkins to do the research to tell the full story of Rosewood. And she’s done just that.
Her home in rural Archer overflows with memorabilia. She often spends her jampacked days doing more research; writing; attending meetings; or meeting with reporters, government and nonprofit officials, potential donors, and/or businesspeople who might help Jenkins’ nonprofit Real Rosewood Foundation. She’ll meet with people in groups or one-on-one to teach them about Rosewood.
Jenkins just keeps on keeping on.
She feels that honoring her mother’s wishes to get the word out about Rosewood is a matter of, “I don’t have a choice,” she said. Sometimes, it may feel like “I don’t have a life,” she said, her voice catching.
But then, she looks around at the friends she’s made, and the family she has, and the knowledge she’s acquired, and the good she hopes to do, and she perseveres.
On the Real Rosewood Foundation website, www.rosewoodflorida.com, Jenkins discusses first hearing tales of Rosewood and about her aunt and uncle when she was 5, and “the fabric of the story attached itself to me and my heart and has become my passionate life ministry.”
Jenkins has written books about Rosewood’s history and about the black history of Alachua County and of Archer. Her latest, “Lizzie’s Rosewood Race,” is a delightful, beautifully illustrated children’s book in which a young African American girl tells what it was like growing up on a farm, surrounded by whites who often were hostile in the Jim Crow South, but also of a few whites who were friendly.
The girl’s family made sure she received plenty of love as she helped plant seeds and then reaped the fruits and vegetables of her labor, studied hard so she could become a teacher, and enjoyed such natural inspirations as still ponds and fluttering butterflies.
One of Jenkins’ most recent accomplishments is securing the donation of the John Wright house to the Real Rosewood Foundation. It’s the last remaining structure at Rosewood and probably was spared from the Rosewood inferno because its owner was white.
When enough money is raised and the plans are finalized, Jenkins wants to move the home to her 29 acres of farmland near Archer, where she and her husband, John M. Jenkins Sr., live. The home will be the centerpiece of a planned museum and possible conference center. Some train tracks that run through the property may be part of the exhibit.
An advisory board has been formed with members from Florida International University, the University of Florida, and local residents to decide how to develop the museum.
Donations to the Foundation can be made at www.rosewoodflorida.com.
But before the house is moved and the museum opened, it’s time to celebrate the survival of at least some of the residents of Rosewood and their families, as well as the right and ability of their descendants and others interested to tell their stories.
So, Jenkins, with the help of event planner Talia Felicia Events + Design, is offering, at the Jan. 7 event, a historical account of the Rosewood massacre, musical performances, poetry, and storytelling.
Among those slated to perform at the time of this writing are the 1,000 Voices of North Central Florida choir with Joy Banks; guitarist Jane Fallon; DJ Josh Taylor; Rosewood poet laureate Rob Murphy; and Director Ramona Jackson with Zeta Phi Beta, Mu Epsilon, University of Florida Chapter.
Speakers include Jenkins; Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlow; Atlanta beauty professional Paris Murphy-Doctor; artist Pedro Jermaine, and Jerry Urso, who has researched the Rosewood Magnolia Mason Lodge No. 148.
Urso is expected to honor Masons James Carrier and Samuel Carter, who were murdered at Rosewood.
Also slated to speak are Bishop Leo Robinson of the Powerhouse Family Worship Center of Gainesville, and Jon Rehm of Alachua County Public Schools.
For more information about Rosewood or the Jan. 7 event, see www.rosewoodflorida.com, email rosewoodflorida1923@gmail.com, or call 833-361-1923.