ReadingPals volunteer Ray Dyer of Homosassa helps a pre-kindergarten student read a book provided by United Way of Citrus County ReadingPals program to get ready to enter kindergarten next school year.
ReadingPals volunteers meet with the two pre-kindergarten students they are matched with for minimum one hour a week, 30 minutes each child, to help improve their literacy skills to get ready to enter kindergarten.
Little by little and through the power of volunteers, United Way’s ReadingPals program for improving pre-K and kindergarten literacy skills is helping students succeed in all academic areas of learning.
ReadingPals is a statewide volunteer-based early literacy initiative that provides volunteer reading mentors to students in pre-K for one-on-one or small group learning sessions. In Citrus County, the volunteers are assigned two children at a school and meet with them once a week for an hour, 30 minutes each child.
“We only require one hour a week,” said ReadingPals coordinator Jenn Sloane. “Some of them are ex-pre-school teachers, ex-teachers and principals, so some of them are willing to do more than one hour a week.”
Volunteers also get to pick which school they want to go to. ReadingPals is in 11 elementary schools and two preschools, Tiny Treasures Child Care Center and Guardian Angel Preschool, as well as Saint John Paul II Catholic School.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the program had more than 200 volunteers and was able to be in both pre-K and kindergarten. Once they were able to start up again, they started this school year with 56 volunteers and, as of January, have grown to 107.
“Hopefully at the end of the year, we’ll be able to sign all our volunteers up again for the following year,” said Sloane. “That is my goal, don’t know if it’s going to happen, but I would like to see all 107 volunteers come back for the following school year.”
Additionally, the program has a certain curriculum that they have to follow that is provided for the volunteers, so while they can do extra, everything they need is already provided to them by the Florida Institute of Education at the University of North Florida.
“We do have curriculum that we go by that is presented by North Florida and it is a bunch of books that they give us,” Sloane said. “We have to read them the story first, and then after the story we go into a ‘fun bag,’ and we are able to work with them on their ABCs, their numbers, writing their name. Some teachers give us a report on how they do for testing, and then we are able to elaborate on what they need extra help on to get them ready for kindergarten.”
The ReadingPals volunteers meet with the same students each week for 30 weeks from September through May. At the end of December and end of May, the program also gifts a set of eight to 10 books home with every student participating in the program, since many students do not have the opportunity to own their own books.
The Citrus County ReadingPals program began in the fall of 2015 and within the first three years, students in the program showed a 53 percent increase in their kindergarten readiness scores compared to 20 percent for non-participating students.
The program is funded through a grant from Carol and Barney Barnett through the Children’s Movement of Florida, an extension of Publix Super Markets and conducted in partnership with United Way of Citrus County, Citrus County Public Schools, the Early Learning Coalition of Citrus County, Citrus Libraries, the Citrus County Chronicle, and local private daycare centers.
The goal of the program is “to ensure more children in our community start kindergarten ready to read.”
“Literacy is very important, and some kids don’t receive that as much at home,” Sloane said. “You’d be surprised at how many kids come into the program that don’t know their ABCs, don’t know how to count to 10, don’t know their colors, don’t know their shapes, but by the time they’re done with the program, between us and the teachers working with them, they get back on track to be ready for kindergarten.”