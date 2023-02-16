Little by little and through the power of volunteers, United Way’s ReadingPals program for improving pre-K and kindergarten literacy skills is helping students succeed in all academic areas of learning.

ReadingPals is a statewide volunteer-based early literacy initiative that provides volunteer reading mentors to students in pre-K for one-on-one or small group learning sessions. In Citrus County, the volunteers are assigned two children at a school and meet with them once a week for an hour, 30 minutes each child.

ReadingPals volunteer Ray Dyer of Homosassa helps a pre-kindergarten student read a book provided by United Way of Citrus County ReadingPals program to get ready to enter kindergarten next school year.

