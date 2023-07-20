Gentle waves lapping on the shore, the sun shining on the face of a lake, making it sparkle.
A boardwalk through a canopy of trees along a spring or Gulf waters, the sounds of silence as you stroll.
Recently, someone posted a question on a local Facebook community page: Where are places in Citrus County where you can walk near water?
The Chronicle posed the same question to its readers and here are the places they told us about:
Liberty Trail, Inverness
Connecting Liberty and Wallace Brooks parks in Inverness, the Liberty Trail boardwalk offers a meandering walkway along Lake Henderson through cypress and palm trees — for foot traffic only.
The 635-foot boardwalk has benches on some of the “overlook” areas to rest or to just sit and enjoy a moment of tranquility.
Liberty and Wallace Brooks parks, Inverness
Both parks are located on Lake Henderson and each park has a paved walking trail that runs next to the lake.
“It’s a great loop for walking,” said Pati Kirley Smith.
“I love walking Liberty Park. So serene and beautifully kept,” said Kathy Jaillet.
Withlacoochee State Trail
Some parts of the trail will take you near some of the Tsala Apopka chain of lakes, such as the portion between Ella Avenue and the State Road 44 overpass in Inverness, said Holly Wolf.
“Beautiful scenery!” she said.
Cooter Pond Park
181 US Highway 41 S., Inverness
This downtown Inverness park featuring a boardwalk with scenic overlooks and picnic areas is an ideal place to spot alligators and other wildlife.
Alexis Schlueter recommended this place to walk near water, also “the ‘rails to trails’ has some view of the lake as well,” she said.
Potts Preserve
2988 N. Hooty Point, Inverness
Potts Preserve, 8,000-acre property located east of Inverness, runs along the Withlacoochee River and the 30-mile long Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes on Citrus County's eastern edge — lots of water to hike around.
It’s also part of the Great Florida Birding Trail for those who like to combine walking with birdwatching.
“Beautiful scenery,” said Emmett Fields.
Fort Cooper State Park
3100 Old Floral City Road, Inverness
Several people said Fort Cooper State Park is one of their favorite places to walk next to the park’s Lake Holathlikaha.
The park website says it has approximately five miles of self-guided nature trails in the park, and a half-mile paved connection to the Withlacoochee State Trail.
Fort Island Trail, Crystal River
If you travel the entire length of this road that ends at the Gulf of Mexico, there are a number of places to walk along the water.
Franke Joehl said Fort Island Trail Beach is “probably my favorite place.”
You can walk along the beach on the sand or take a stroll through the trees on the boardwalk.
“It’s quiet and beautiful back there,” said Elaine Diesing.
Teresa Marie said she enjoys the bird-watching trails off Fort Island Trail.
Withlacoochee Bay Trail
10201 N. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River
Part of the Florida State Parks system, the Withlacoochee Bay Trail runs five miles west from the Felburn Park Trailhead to the Gulf of Mexico along the southern side of the former Cross Florida Barge Canal.
This multi-use paved trail runs alongside the barge canal for the first 2.5 miles and then changes its path to the south side of the berm that was created by the canal's excavation.
“The paved trail next to the canal ends with a beautiful view looking due west over the Gulf of Mexico,” said Brian Snapp.
Some parts of the trail go through maritime hammock and salt marsh habitats.
Melissa Andrews Sutherland added, “If you take the birding trail there’s a beautiful area with a lake that we just adore.”
Chassahowitzka Salt Marsh Trail
South Mason Creek Road and South Westview Drive, Homosassa
Paula Geer Holtsclaw, James Holder and Susan Shipp recommended the Salt Marsh Trail in Old Homosassa.
Located on South Mason Creek Road, this network of trails is part of the Chassahowitzka National Wildlife Refuge and provides a “sweeping view of a vast span of Salt Marsh,” according to the Discover Crystal River website. “Wildlife abounds in the early morning and late evening.”
Bring bug spray!
Crystal River Preserve State Park
3266 N. Sailboat Ave., Crystal River
This state park has lots of places to take a walk by the water.
The Seven Mile Loop Trail, the longest unpaved loop in Citrus County, crosses over three tidal creeks: Deer Creek, King Creek and Dolphin Creek.
From this trail you might see freshwater minnows in the shallows at a low tide, or possibly otters hunting for redfish at high tide.
Lake Loop Trail, located on the right-hand side of Dixie Shores Drive, is a mile long and winds around three man-made lakes.
The park also has a couple of fishing areas that people like to go: the Mullet Hole, which extends along a canal system that eventually opens into the Crystal River, and Redfish Hole, off Fort Island Trail near Mile Marker 4.
The Mullet Hole can be accessed by taking the first driveway on the left after entering the park’s main gate on Sailboat Avenue.
Crystal River Archaeological State Park
3400 N. Museum Point, Crystal River
This park, located on the edge of an expansive coastal marsh and overlooking the Crystal River, is another recommendation from Susan Shipp, an eighth-generation Citrus County native who knows Citrus County well.
Oxbow Trailhead
2787 E. Withlacoochee Trail (C-39), Dunnellon
Part of the Withlacoochee State Forest, the Oxbow Trail has “nice wooded trails that lead you right to the Withlacoochee River and you can primitive camp,” said Roberta Williams Lawrence. “Beautiful walk. Johnson Pond is also located on C-39, a much longer trail used by hikers and horse riders.”
According to Florida Hikes, the Oxbow Nature Trail “makes its way out to the very tip of the peninsula, providing excellent scenic views of the river from a variety of perspectives.”
Paynes Prairie
100 Savannah Blvd., Micanopy
Although not in Citrus County, “If you are up to a short drive, the best place for walking is Paynes Prairie (in Alachua County),” said Brenda Arnold. “There is a large lake and a good chance to see, not just traditional Florida birds and gators, but wild horses and bison.”
If you have other favorite places to walk near the water, in Citrus County or a day-trip distance away, you can share your ideas with our readers on the Chronicle Facebook page: www.facebook.com/citruscountychronicle.