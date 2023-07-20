Scenic walking trails

Glaine and Joan Lozier stroll along the boardwalk between Liberty and Wallace Brooks parks in Inverness on Wednesday morning, March 15, 2023. The boardwalk weaves along Lake Henderson's cypress-lined shoreline.

Gentle waves lapping on the shore, the sun shining on the face of a lake, making it sparkle.

A boardwalk through a canopy of trees along a spring or Gulf waters, the sounds of silence as you stroll.

A couple takes in the serenity of the glistening water and wildlife on Lake Henderson while pausing from a walk in Inverness' Liberty Park. Paved trails weave through this park and its sister park, Wallace Brooks Park.
A pedestrian walks on a boardwalk several feet above Cooter Pond in downtown Inverness. 
A hiker walks along the Seven-Mile Loop Trail inside the Crystal River Preserve State Park. The trail meanders through wetlands offering visitors views that feature the flora and fauna of Central Florida.

