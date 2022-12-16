Rat infestation

Due to a pest infestation, this home on Clifford Drive in Beverly Hills will be demolished in the coming days.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

A Beverly Hills rat-infested home that was the focus of an arrest earlier this month with multiple charges of animal cruelty and one of child neglect, is scheduled to be demolished before the end of the year.

Citrus County government officials got an emergency order this week to demolish the home on 14 Clifford Dr. On Thursday, the county tented and fumigated the house to kill the hundreds of rodents and untold number bugs before demolition.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.