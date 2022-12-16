A Beverly Hills rat-infested home that was the focus of an arrest earlier this month with multiple charges of animal cruelty and one of child neglect, is scheduled to be demolished before the end of the year.
Citrus County government officials got an emergency order this week to demolish the home on 14 Clifford Dr. On Thursday, the county tented and fumigated the house to kill the hundreds of rodents and untold number bugs before demolition.
The county has a work order for demolition to start after Monday, Dec. 19 and be completed no later than Dec. 27, Veronica Kampschroer, the county’s spokeswoman, told the Chronicle.
Kampschroer said the county’s Code Compliance division partnered with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control, the Department of Health, Citrus County Fire Rescue and the county’s Animal Services Department.
“It isn’t a safe place for anyone to be living,” Kampschroer said of the home.
She told the Chronicle the structure was beyond salvaging because of the degree of rodent and insect infestation.
What led to the plans to demolish the house began on Dec. 7 when CCSO Animal Control officers went to the Beverly Hills home after they received a complaint about animal cruelty.
According to a CCSO media release and CCSO spokeswoman Brittney Carman, Animal Control officers asked deputies to come to the home after seeing the extent of the infestation and other cases of animal cruelty.
The investigators reported immediately detecting a strong odor of ammonia when going inside and seeing several cages and glass enclosures with snakes and rodents.
“All of these animals were deprived of water and food. The animals were living in fecal matter and urine, causing an infestation of flies, roaches, and other bugs. One cage even contained a deceased rodent,” according to the media release.
“Moving throughout the house, officials noticed trash, dirty dishes, and food scattered around the residence, causing more roaches and flies to pervade the area. After moving into one of the bedrooms, deputies observed two more cages — one containing a ferret, and one a dog,” according to the release.
The ferret’s cage was littered with urine and feces and had no food and water. The dog’s cage was too small, according to the CCSO, and the dog also had no food or water. The dog appeared to have some of its coat missing.
In the second bedroom, investigators found a juvenile along with “an overwhelming” amount of trash and bugs.
“The mattress on the ground was covered with roaches. There was also blood on the ground, caused by several cats that were eating a dismembered rat,” the CCSO said.
When investigators went into the third bedroom they found about 50 rodents in cages in addition to more than 300 rodents roaming freely, according to the media release.
Deputies arrested Shannon Marie Morgan, 38, and charged her with 12 counts of animal cruelty and one count of child neglect. The total bond for the defendant was set at $26,000. Morgan is the owner and resident of the home.
Kampschroer said that one of the objectives of fumigating the house was to ensure the rats died so they would not venture to neighboring properties.
Carman said there had never been a complaint regarding the property, but the condition of the house gave investigators pause.
“I’m baffled at how someone could be living in these conditions,” she told the Chronicle. “It’s heartbreaking, especially with a child in the home.”
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.