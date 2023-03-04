Relief art on drywall, chain mail jewelry and custom wooden pens are just some of the unique items shoppers can contemplate when the annual Rainbow Springs Art Festival takes over Cedar Street in historic downtown Dunnellon from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 18.
There will be plenty of the more usual art fair fare – paintings of Florida, ceramic vases, bracelets and necklaces, photos of wildlife, drawings of lazy rivers and rope and fabric art – offered by the nearly 40 artists who’ve signed up.
“We’re really proud to present the festival,” said Bridget Hanley, executive director of Rainbow Springs Art in Dunnellon gallery, which hosts the event. “I’m proud of the close-knit group we have and the amount of talent and quality of the work,” she said.
Last year, approximately 3,500 visitors sampled the offerings of the area artists who participate in the show.
Through a raffle, the festival raises money for two, $1,000 scholarships for area graduating high school seniors who plan to study a creative art or arts – art, music, dance, writing, theater or other pursuits – in college.
The Rainbow Springs gallery is the only gallery in the area offering college arts scholarships to high school seniors. The proceeds from the festival also help support the nonprofit Rainbow Springs gallery at 20804 W. Pennsylvania Ave.
The festival takes place in the gallery, in front of the gallery, in its parking lot and on the street.
The gallery is an all-volunteer artist’s co-op, run by about 30 area artists, who display their work there – and work there. The members have been hosting the festival since 2017.
Gallery members will host a workshop on April 22 for high school seniors interested in applying for the arts scholarships. Those attending will complete their application during the workshop. They will bring their creative work and team up with mentors, who will give them helpful critiques. Those applying for the scholarship must have been accepted by a college. The deadline for submitting scholarship applications is May 1.
Soon, the gallery will have pinned down more details about the scholarship workshop. Meanwhile, it’s time to celebrate the arts at the festival.
Hanley said the musical group Palomino Blonde will perform from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and guitarist Jake White from 3-5 p.m.
The festival even will have its own custom rainbow-colored popcorn, mixed with white chocolate, and created by Krafty Kettle of Ocala.
Other food vendors include Lynn’s Ice Cream, serving breakfast croissants, lunch fare, waffles, and homemade ice cream; Philly Delights, serving cheesesteaks, breakfast items, and such lunch offerings as burgers and wraps; and The Donut Express, with doughnuts.
The festival is the gallery’s main fundraiser each year, Hanley said. The gallery supports local artists, who exhibit their work there and also teach classes, ranging from creating cookies, to conquering Photoshop, to painting watercolors, making baskets, drawing, doing pour art and writing.