A crowd of about 3,500 celebrated the 2022 Rainbow Springs Art Festival outside the Rainbow Springs Art in Dunnellon gallery, 20804 W. Pennsylvania Ave.

 Special to the Chronicle

Relief art on drywall, chain mail jewelry and custom wooden pens are just some of the unique items shoppers can contemplate when the annual Rainbow Springs Art Festival takes over Cedar Street in historic downtown Dunnellon from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 18.

There will be plenty of the more usual art fair fare – paintings of Florida, ceramic vases, bracelets and necklaces, photos of wildlife, drawings of lazy rivers and rope and fabric art – offered by the nearly 40 artists who’ve signed up.

