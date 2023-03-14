Florida Health

The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) has issued a rabies alert for the Whispering Oaks area of South Floral City. This is in response to a feral cat that tested positive on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The cat was tested after it bit a person on the same day. Thanks to quick response and medical care, the person is receiving the postexposure treatment necessary to stop the disease.

All residents and visitors in Citrus County should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated. The public is asked to maintain a heightened awareness that rabies is active in Citrus County. Alerts are designed to increase awareness to the public. Please be aware that rabies activities can also occur outside the alert area.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle