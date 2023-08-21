water quality

Early morning anglers cast their lines into the water in the Hernando pool of the Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes.

Citrus County has been getting rain but not enough to completely replenish area lakes and rivers.

“The bottom line is that both river and lake levels depend on rainfall, which has been sparse so far this year,” said Mark Fulkerson, chief professional engineer with the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD). “We’ll need a lot more rain if we hope to get the lakes back up to their normal high levels by the end of the rainy season”

