Citrus County has been getting rain but not enough to completely replenish area lakes and rivers.
“The bottom line is that both river and lake levels depend on rainfall, which has been sparse so far this year,” said Mark Fulkerson, chief professional engineer with the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD). “We’ll need a lot more rain if we hope to get the lakes back up to their normal high levels by the end of the rainy season”
It’s been a quirky summer season to be sure for the Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes. Levels normally drop during the winter and spring, normally called the dry season.
Most years, summer rains cause the lakes to start rising in July and they peak by late August or September.
Not this year.
“This summer, we’ve barely received enough rain to break even with the natural losses caused by evaporation and downward leakage to the aquifer; meaning lake levels have held relatively steady over the past few months,” Fulkerson said.
This time of year, the lakes need about 7-8 inches of rain per month just to maintain the same level, he said.
In mid-July, SWFWMD opened several water control structures to bring available river water into the lake chain. The additional water enters the Floral City Pool, then passes to the Inverness and Hernando Pools.
“We always try to evenly split river water between all three pools but haven't been able to do that so far this summer,” Fulkerson said.
In fact, the Floral City Pool dropped so low this year “we can’t physically send enough water to the Inverness and Hernando Pools yet,” he said.
“The good news is that the Withlacoochee River continues to slowly rise, increasing the amount of water that can be added to the Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes,” Fulkerson said.
As of Monday, there is only a slight chance of rain forecast this week for Citrus County, according to the National Weather Service.