Citrus County Fire Rescue dedicated the community’s first new ambulance with a traditional “Push In” ceremony this week at Station 9 in DeRosa located on Citrus Avenue in Crystal River.

The dedication ceremony has been a tradition in the fire service since the days of horse drawn fire apparatus. When the fire apparatus was pulled by horses, horses could not back the fire apparatus into the firehouse, so the crew would have to unhitch the horses in front of the firehouse. The crew would stable the horses, then wash the apparatus prior to pushing it into the apparatus bay. This ceremony honors the history and traditions of the fire service while wishing well upon all that serve on and are served by the newest ambulance.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle