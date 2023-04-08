Citrus County Fire Rescue dedicated the community’s first new ambulance with a traditional “Push In” ceremony this week at Station 9 in DeRosa located on Citrus Avenue in Crystal River.
The dedication ceremony has been a tradition in the fire service since the days of horse drawn fire apparatus. When the fire apparatus was pulled by horses, horses could not back the fire apparatus into the firehouse, so the crew would have to unhitch the horses in front of the firehouse. The crew would stable the horses, then wash the apparatus prior to pushing it into the apparatus bay. This ceremony honors the history and traditions of the fire service while wishing well upon all that serve on and are served by the newest ambulance.
“Citrus County Fire Rescue is very excited to deploy one of the new rescues for our citizens today. This new rescue will be serving our citizens 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” said Fire Chief Craig Stevens.
The new ambulance is a Type 1 Super Warrior Ford F550 4 wheel drive cab and chassis made by Osage based out of Missouri, sold by Ten-8 Fire Equipment, Inc. in Bradenton, Florida. This is the first new ambulance unit since acquiring EMS transport services in October 2021. The ambulance is equipped with a Stryker “power-load” stretcher to aid in safe loading and unloading of patients for both the personnel and patients. The truck has all the necessary equipment to provide advanced life support services to our community. We are truly proud of our latest addition.
“This new ambulance will save lives across Citrus County and is important infrastructure for delivering emergency response to our citizens,” said County Administrator Steve Howard.