Publix Super Markets CEO Todd Jones, second from right, has his photo taken by Publix associate Ben Campbell who works at the Homosassa Springs Publix 518. At left, Inverness Publix store 1448 associates Cheyenne Shilling, Amanda Latham and Michael Bass pause for the photo as they volunteer during the Publix Serves Week event at Whispering Pines Park in Inverness Tuesday morning, March 14.
Jason Simmons, left, works with fellow Ocala Publix associate Nicole Bonchack, center, along with Homosassa Springs Publix associate Bailey Miller Tuesday morning, March 14, during the Publix Serves event in Inverness.
Two-year-old Lillian Sacco walks with her father and mother Anthony Sacco and Taby Kline Tuesday morning, March 14. Sacco represents Dunnellon Publix store 1616 and Kline works at Homosassa Springs Publix 518.
Myranda Brown, left, representing Publix store 797 in Crystal River, works with Morgan Pilgrim of the Dunnellon Publix store 1616 Tuesday morning, March 14, as part of Publix Serves Week activities at Whispering Pines Park in Inverness.
Citrus Hills Publix store 475 associate Zac Jones, left, and Joe Ceriani, representing Dunnellon Publix 1616, stuff a can full of tree branches Tuesday morning, March 14, as the two, along with more than 120 other Publix associates, volunteer in the Publix Serves event at Whispering Pines Park in Inverness.
More than 120 Publix employees from Citrus and Marion counties descended upon Whispering Pines Park in Inverness on Tuesday morning to give the park a spring cleaning.
Throughout the week of March 12-18, roughly 7,500 Publix associates will volunteer at parks and other nonprofit organizations focusing on environmental sustainability during the Publix Serves Week, according to the grocery store chain.
Todd Jones, Publix Super Markets CEO, spent time at Whispering Pines Park on Tuesday morning to help mulch flower beds and clean debris in an effort to continue Publix mission of paying it forward in the community.
He said giving back is nothing new to the company.
"George Jenkins, our founder, knew the importance of giving back," he said. "He knew the importance of having a strong community to create a strong store and create opportunities for the associates to grow with the company. He knew it was important to give back."
Many of the associates brought their young children to help in the volunteer effort. Taby Kline, mother of 2-year-old Lillian Sacco, said learning to volunteer at a young age is an important character trait. "That way she can be involved and be a responsible member of the community," she said.
As Jones moved between groups of associates working on the park's grounds he paused for photos, greeted associates personally offering a polite hello. He thanked many of them for their dedication to the cause. "It makes me proud to be out here," Jones said.