Publix Serves Week

Citrus Hills Publix store 475 associate Zac Jones, left, and Joe Ceriani, representing Dunnellon Publix 1616, stuff a can full of tree branches Tuesday morning, March 14, as the two, along with more than 120 other Publix associates, volunteer in the Publix Serves event at Whispering Pines Park in Inverness.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

More than 120 Publix employees from Citrus and Marion counties descended upon Whispering Pines Park in Inverness on Tuesday morning to give the park a spring cleaning.

Publix Serves Week

Myranda Brown, left, representing Publix store 797 in Crystal River, works with Morgan Pilgrim of the Dunnellon Publix store 1616 Tuesday morning, March 14, as part of Publix Serves Week activities at Whispering Pines Park in Inverness.

Throughout the week of March 12-18, roughly 7,500 Publix associates will volunteer at parks and other nonprofit organizations focusing on environmental sustainability during the Publix Serves Week, according to the grocery store chain.

Publix Serves Week

Publix Super Markets CEO Todd Jones, second from right, has his photo taken by Publix associate Ben Campbell who works at the Homosassa Springs Publix 518. At left, Inverness Publix store 1448 associates Cheyenne Shilling, Amanda Latham and Michael Bass pause for the photo as they volunteer during the Publix Serves Week event at Whispering Pines Park in Inverness Tuesday morning, March 14.
Publix Serves Week

Two-year-old Lillian Sacco walks with her father and mother Anthony Sacco and Taby Kline Tuesday morning, March 14. Sacco represents Dunnellon Publix store 1616 and Kline works at Homosassa Springs Publix 518.
Publix Serves Week

Jason Simmons, left, works with fellow Ocala Publix associate Nicole Bonchack, center, along with Homosassa Springs Publix associate Bailey Miller Tuesday morning, March 14, during the Publix Serves event in Inverness.

Matthew Beck is the photo editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Email him at mbeck@chronicleonline.com

