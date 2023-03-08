Inverness City Councilwoman Crystal Lizanich made good Tuesday on her campaign promise to make City Council meetings and records more accessible to the public.

Newly elected this past November, Lizanich said residents shouldn’t have to make records requests of the city clerk to watch the council meeting from the previous evening. Lizanich said the meetings should be broadcast live on the internet and the city should archive the recorded meetings on its website for members of the public to review when they want.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.