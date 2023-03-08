Inverness City Councilwoman Crystal Lizanich made good Tuesday on her campaign promise to make City Council meetings and records more accessible to the public.
Newly elected this past November, Lizanich said residents shouldn’t have to make records requests of the city clerk to watch the council meeting from the previous evening. Lizanich said the meetings should be broadcast live on the internet and the city should archive the recorded meetings on its website for members of the public to review when they want.
Lizanich also called for the city to archive agendas and meeting minutes on the website.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
It took some persuasion on Lizanich’s part, but after asking the other council members to try the new system for just one year, the council relented and the proposal passed 5-0.
Currently, the public can watch the meetings via Zoom through the city’s website, but to watch previous meetings the public would have to make a public records request of the city clerk.
In addition, the council’s previous meeting agendas are not available on the city’s website and only available upon request of the city clerk.
Much of what Lizanich wanted was part of the clerk’s request for new agenda software that makes it easier for city employees to add and process agenda materials. The city’s agenda software has not been updated since 2014.
The new software by CivicPlus also allows the city to archive council agendas and minutes and make them available to the public through the city’s website, and no records requests are required. The cost for the first year of service is about $10,000 and the price declines during following years.
At issue was whether the council also wanted CivicPlus to provide live video feeds of the council meetings as well as archiving the videos on the city’s website for easy public access. The cost was $2,700 annually.
City Clerk Susan Jackson told the council only an average of 4.5 people watch the meetings live now on Zoom and even fewer submit record requests after the meeting.
Jackson said the council only started the live Zoom feeds during the COVID pandemic, and Florida law does not require meetings be video recorded.
Lizanich said other county governments already offer agendas and videos of meetings.
“Everybody in the county has it, but Inverness,” she said. “I don’t want it to be a records request.”
Councilman Gene Davis said the cost for the recordings and archiving them on the city’s website seemed exorbitant, given that only 4.5 people watch the meetings live.
Mayor Bob Plaisted said the there are plenty of empty seats in the audience and people could come if they wanted.
“I find it somewhat unnecessary,” he said.
But Lizanich said that offering the videos directly to the public from the city’s website shows the council is transparent and does nothing behind the scenes — and making the archived meetings available could encourage more people to participate in the process.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.