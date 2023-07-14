OCALA – The Ocala Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA) will host its annual passing the gavel banquet on Friday, Aug. 18, at the Ocala Golf Club at 3130 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
Themed as the “Best of Show,” this highly anticipated event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Attendees will hear from incoming FPRA State President Wendy Crites Wacker, APR, CPRC, who will serve as the keynote speaker.
The occasion will also feature a presentation of awards and the induction of the 2023-2024 slate of officers for the Ocala Chapter, including the official passing of the gavel from past presidents to the incoming president, Lindsay Tozer.
Tozer brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Currently serving as the Communications and Records Management Liaison Officer for the Citrus County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, Tozer has been an active member of FPRA since 2015, accumulating over 23 years of experience in the field of communications.
The Best of Show event will also offer attendees networking opportunities in addition to lunch. Tickets to attend are priced at $30. To secure your seat, please visit https://www.fpraocala.org/bestofshow/ to register today. FPRA is dedicated to developing public relations practitioners who, through ethical and standardized practices, enhance the public relations profession in Florida.
Today, more than 1,000 professional and student members are throughout the state and country. The FPRA Ocala chapter was established in 1980. For further details regarding this event, please contact Greg Davis, Vice President of Membership, at (352) 246-2278 or Gregory.Davis1@marion.k12.fl.us.