OCALA – The Ocala Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA) will host its annual passing the gavel banquet on Friday, Aug. 18, at the Ocala Golf Club at 3130 E. Silver Springs Blvd.

Themed as the “Best of Show,” this highly anticipated event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Attendees will hear from incoming FPRA State President Wendy Crites Wacker, APR, CPRC, who will serve as the keynote speaker.

