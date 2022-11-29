For now, the public input segments at Citrus County Commission meetings will stay the same.
But that could change. Commissioners on Tuesday threw out numerous ways to streamline meetings and make them more efficient.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
For now, the public input segments at Citrus County Commission meetings will stay the same.
But that could change. Commissioners on Tuesday threw out numerous ways to streamline meetings and make them more efficient.
But there were too many unanswered questions to make a decision.
This all came up because newly elected county Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach included on the agenda an item asking to remove public input at the beginning of meetings.
Instead, the public would be allowed to speak prior to board votes on agenda items and at the end of the meeting.
Commissioner Diana Finegan said the county’s ordinance specifies the public will speak at the beginning of the meeting “so I don’t know if we can even do this.”
Attorney Denise Dymond Lyn agreed it would take an ordinance amendment.
Meanwhile, scores of residents expressed their outrage over Schlabach’s proposal, with people calling the idea “dastardly,” “tyrannical,” an attack on the First Amendment and a purposeful attempt to silence the public.
Schlabach said she only broached the idea to streamline meetings and conduct them more efficiently.
“You think I’m trying to stop your voice (but) I’m not,” said Schlabach, stressing this was not about shortening meetings.
Commissioner Jeff Kinnard favored keeping intact the current public input sections.
“People can speak their peace and leave if they want to,” he said.
Commissioner Rebecca Bays said perhaps every other meeting could be held in the evening to give working folks time to attend.
Commissioner Holly Davis suggested putting on the agenda a ‘time certain’ for public input at 3:30 p.m.
“We do need to make this more efficient,” Davis said. “We really do.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.