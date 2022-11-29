Schlabach new commission chair

Citrus County Commissioner Ruthie Schlabach on Tuesday got the message loud and clear from constituents: Don't tamper with public input during meetings.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

For now, the public input segments at Citrus County Commission meetings will stay the same.

But that could change. Commissioners on Tuesday threw out numerous ways to streamline meetings and make them more efficient.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.