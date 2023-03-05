Residents can learn more about the next design phases of the Suncoast Parkway during two informational meetings next week.

Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) officials will be on-hand to answer questions, explain the routes and direct people to maps.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags