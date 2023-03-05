Residents can learn more about the next design phases of the Suncoast Parkway during two informational meetings next week.
Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) officials will be on-hand to answer questions, explain the routes and direct people to maps.
The event will be held virtually at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7 and in-person at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.
Residents can participate:
Virtually from a computer, tablet, or phone on March 7. Residents can join the meeting in listen-only mode by calling +1 (562) 247-8422 and entering access code 898-288-093 when prompted.
In-person on March 9 at the National Guard Armory, 8551 West Venable Street in Crystal River, FL, 34429.
The Suncoast Parkway extension from State Road 44 to U.S. 19 will be done in segments.
Construction on the phase from State Road 44 to County Road 486 is set to begin in 2023. Then, it will move from County Road 486 to County Road 495 (Citrus Avenue). The last leg from C.R. 495 to U.S. 19 is programmed for construction from 2026 to 2028.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.