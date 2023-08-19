Stationed outside the main entrance of Howard’s Flea Market on Saturday in Homosassa, a group of individuals displayed handmade signs as part of a protest organized by “People for Pawsitive Change.” The protesters expressed their concerns about the presence of what they term “backyard breeders (BYBs)” within the flea market.
Under the watchful eye of two Citrus County Sheriff deputies, one of the protesters, Melissa Koskoszka, engaged in a passionate yet civil conversation with an unidentified employee from the flea market. Koskoszka later identified the employee as Anissa, and a subsequent phone call to the flea market office confirmed Anissa’s association with the establishment.
The exchange between Koskoszka and Anissa remained respectful, but both held steadfast to their positions. The crux of the protest revolves around allegations that the flea market accommodates backyard breeders, who, according to protesters, are not responsible breeders. The concerns primarily center on the health and living conditions of the puppies they sell.
Koskoszka recounted her conversation with Anissa, noting that Anissa refuted the allegations and stated that proper care is given to the puppies. One issue raised by Koskoszka was the potential transmission of parvo, a deadly virus that can persist in the environment for up to a decade. Koskoszka emphasized that visitors to the flea market who bring their own dogs, could inadvertently introduce the virus, putting the dogs at risk.
Protestors also alleged that the breeders do not allow potential buyers to visit the breeding premises to inspect the conditions in which the parent dogs are kept. Koskoszka further claimed that the cages are often unclean, leading to unsanitary conditions for the puppies. In some cases, she asserted that the puppies lack access to sufficient water and adequate ventilation.
Renee Howard, who co-manages the flea market with her husband, rebuts these claims. According to Howard, the flea market adheres to regulations and works in conjunction with the Sheriff’s Office. Vendors are required to provide veterinary care and health certificates for their animals, renewing these documents every 30 days. Howard also stressed that vendors must be responsive to customer inquiries and concerns.
The flea market permits vendors to sell puppies legally. For Koskoszka and those who share her viewpoint, the issue is one of ethics. The effectiveness of the protest remains a subject of debate, with Koskoszka noting public support and Renee Howard emphasizing that their policies remain unchanged.
During a casual tour of the flea market, vendors voluntarily presented health certificates, offered property tours where puppies are bred, and even showcased American Kennel Club documentation for their dogs. Clean crates, access to fresh water, and proper ventilation were noted in these instances.