Stationed outside the main entrance of Howard’s Flea Market on Saturday in Homosassa, a group of individuals displayed handmade signs as part of a protest organized by “People for Pawsitive Change.” The protesters expressed their concerns about the presence of what they term “backyard breeders (BYBs)” within the flea market.

Under the watchful eye of two Citrus County Sheriff deputies, one of the protesters, Melissa Koskoszka, engaged in a passionate yet civil conversation with an unidentified employee from the flea market. Koskoszka later identified the employee as Anissa, and a subsequent phone call to the flea market office confirmed Anissa’s association with the establishment.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

You can reach Steve Steiner at steven.steiner@chronicleonline.com.