Citrus County Clerk of Court’s Chief of Staff Traci Phillips and Property Appraiser Cregg Dalton want to remind citizens about the free Recording Activity Notice (RAN) program offered by the Clerk’s Office providing residents and businesses fraud protection for their property(s) and official records documents. Although the office has no legal authority to determine if a recorded document is fraudulent, this issue is becoming more common. The office is proud to provide this service and reduce the risk to our taxpayers.
Property owners can sign up for this service through the Clerk of Court’s website: www.citrusclerk.org/RAN. All owners who register must provide the following information: a name, a property parcel number or address, and an active email address. For those who are not aware of their parcel number, this information may be located on the Property Appraiser’s website www.citruspa.org. Once registered, owners can expect this service to continuously monitor their property for changes that include the owner’s name, the mailing address, any change in exemption or agricultural classification status, and splits and combines to parcels. Owners will receive an automated email only if there are changes noted in these areas when processed by the Clerk’s Office. If the changes have been made by the owner, no additional action is required. If the owner did not initiate these changes, they should contact the office immediately to verify why these changes have taken place.
“This service is intended to empower the taxpayer by providing them the means to monitor the status of their property,” Phillips said. “This ultimately protects against fraudulent transactions while also alleviating stress on property owners.”
An owner will continue to receive notifications until they unsubscribe or sell the property they signed up to monitor. This service is not a substitute for a title search. Ownership records are changed based on deeds recorded with the Citrus County Clerk’s Official Records Department.
If an owner believes fraudulent activity has taken place, they should notify the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office immediately.
“At the Citrus County Property Appraiser's office, one of our primary responsibilities to every property owner is to educate them on all of the services that are available to them regarding their property.” Dalton said. “In doing so, we have partnered with the Citrus County Clerk of Courts office to promote the Recording Activity Notification (RAN) program. I highly recommend every property owner take advantage of this amazing service the Citrus County Clerk of Court is providing at no cost.” To sign up for this fraud alert protection, go to citrusclerk.org/ran and click on the “Click here to sign-up for alerts” button.
The online form requires a valid email address, as those who register will be immediately notified by email should a document be recorded that matches the criteria provided. Assistance is also available at (352) 341-6424, Option 2, for any questions.