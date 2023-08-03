Citrus County Clerk of Court’s Chief of Staff Traci Phillips and Property Appraiser Cregg Dalton want to remind citizens about the free Recording Activity Notice (RAN) program offered by the Clerk’s Office providing residents and businesses fraud protection for their property(s) and official records documents. Although the office has no legal authority to determine if a recorded document is fraudulent, this issue is becoming more common. The office is proud to provide this service and reduce the risk to our taxpayers.

Property owners can sign up for this service through the Clerk of Court’s website: www.citrusclerk.org/RAN. All owners who register must provide the following information: a name, a property parcel number or address, and an active email address. For those who are not aware of their parcel number, this information may be located on the Property Appraiser’s website www.citruspa.org. Once registered, owners can expect this service to continuously monitor their property for changes that include the owner’s name, the mailing address, any change in exemption or agricultural classification status, and splits and combines to parcels. Owners will receive an automated email only if there are changes noted in these areas when processed by the Clerk’s Office. If the changes have been made by the owner, no additional action is required. If the owner did not initiate these changes, they should contact the office immediately to verify why these changes have taken place.

