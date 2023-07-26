fraud alert

The Citrus County Clerk of Court Chief of Staff Traci Phillips and Property Appraiser Cregg Dalton are urging citizens to take advantage of the free Recording Activity Notice (RAN) program offered by the Clerk’s Office. This initiative aims to provide residents and businesses with fraud protection for their property and official records documents, addressing the growing concern of fraudulent transactions.

While the Clerk's Office lacks the legal authority to verify the authenticity of recorded documents, instances of fraud have been on the rise. As a response to this issue, the office is offering the RAN service as a means to reduce risks for taxpayers.

