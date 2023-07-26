The Citrus County Clerk of Court Chief of Staff Traci Phillips and Property Appraiser Cregg Dalton are urging citizens to take advantage of the free Recording Activity Notice (RAN) program offered by the Clerk’s Office. This initiative aims to provide residents and businesses with fraud protection for their property and official records documents, addressing the growing concern of fraudulent transactions.
While the Clerk's Office lacks the legal authority to verify the authenticity of recorded documents, instances of fraud have been on the rise. As a response to this issue, the office is offering the RAN service as a means to reduce risks for taxpayers.
Property owners can sign up for the RAN service on the clerk's website at www.citrusclerk.org/RAN. During registration, owners must provide their name, date of birth, property parcel number or address, and an active email address. For those unaware of their parcel number, this information can be found on the Property Appraiser's website at www.citruspa.org.
Once registered, property owners can rely on the RAN service to continuously monitor their property for any changes, including alterations to the owner's name, mailing address, exemption or agricultural classification status, and parcel splits or combinations. The Clerk's Office will send automated email notifications only if any changes are detected in these areas. If the changes are legitimate and initiated by the owner, no further action is needed. However, if the owner did not authorize these changes, they are encouraged to contact the office immediately for verification.
Phillips emphasized, "This service empowers the taxpayer by providing them with the means to closely monitor the status of their property. Ultimately, it safeguards against fraudulent transactions and alleviates stress for property owners."
The RAN service is not a replacement for a title search. Ownership records are updated based on deeds recorded with the Citrus County Clerk's Official Records Department.
Property owners who sign up for the RAN service will continue to receive notifications until they decide to unsubscribe or sell the property they have registered for monitoring.