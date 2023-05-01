State prosecutors are asking a judge to put the Citrus Springs man accused of shooting a juvenile in the stomach behind bars until his trial.
Assistant State Attorney Kaitlyn Mannis filed a motion April 25th in the Fifth Judicial Circuit Court asking that Michael Regalski, 65, be held without bond until his trial. His bond was previously set at $65,000 and he is currently free on bond.
Citing Florida statutes, Mannis said in her motion that Regalski could be held without bail if he posed a threat to the community.
Mannis said in the request that Florida law allows someone to be held without bond if they’ve been charged with a “dangerous crime,” there’s substantial probability that they committed the crime, and their actions reflected a disregard for the safety of the community, and there aren’t any conditions to their release that would still keep the community safe.
She also asked the court that if it wouldn’t detain him, then it should consider amending his bond to reflect the new charges against Regalski: two counts of attempted first degree murder with a firearm, and aggravated child abuse with a firearm. Citing previous case law, Mannis said that “substantial change in charges alleviates” the original bond condition.
Judge Joel Fritton will hold a motion hearing May 5, at the Citrus County Government Center in Inverness.
Meanwhile, Judge Carol Falvey granted the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office its request for a search warrant to retrieve information from Regalski’s game and security camera,
The Citrus Springs man is accused of shooting at two juveniles and an adult driving a utility vehicle by his home on North Pavilion Loop and hitting one in the stomach April 22. On April 26, he pleaded not guilty. He is scheduled to appear at the Inverness courthouse May 12. He is currently free on a $65,000 bond with the requirement that he not have contact with any of the victims.
The arresting deputy reported that Regalski said that after shooting at the three on the utility vehicle, he examined the footage on his security camera that captured the incident and deleted it.
Soon after the shooting the court ordered Regalski to hand over any firearms he still owns and not to purchase any new ones.
The order was the result of a request by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office to the court for a protection order arguing that Michael Regalski, 65, was a danger to himself or others.
Judge Richard Howard granted the request temporarily, but set a May 10th protective hearing at the Inverness court house to discuss the issue.
The order also requires Regalski to hand over any ammunition and guns in his possession, regardless of whether he owns them, and if he owns a concealed carry license.
The sheriff’s office application included statements from two of the victims saying that Regalski shot at them.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.