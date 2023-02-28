The backers of the proposed Veterans Village assisted living facility were given a little more time to convince Citrus County Hospital Board trustees to not take back their donated $2.5 million for the project.
The hospital board donated the money almost three years ago, but the Veterans Village of Citrus County has almost nothing to show in the way of progress on the proposed 100-room facility for veterans and their spouses. The hospital board proposed last month to ask for the money back or an explanation as to why they should be allowed to keep it.
Veterans Village board members Dr. William Dixon and Dr. Paresh Desai told the hospital board members Monday that the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by supply chain problems as well as big cost hikes in materials and labor, has forced the project to be put on hold so Veterans Village board can look for more money.
To complicate the issue, Dixon told the council that, given today’s unpredictability in building costs, contractors won’t give a fixed cost to build that facility and its cost could rise even after ground is broken.
Dixon said that the Veterans Village board also hired a lobbyist and that board members will meet with Tallahassee lawmakers next week in hopes of getting grants to help pay for the project.
During the hospital board’s January meeting, trustees agreed that if they do take back the money, they would still earmark it for the Veterans Village project, and dole out the money as construction progressed.
But if the hospital board decides next month it wants the money back, that won’t be as easy a move.
That’s because Dixon told the trustees during the meeting that the Veterans Village board had most of the $2.5 million in certificates of deposit, also known as CDs. The first set of CDs mature in October and the rest in tiers.
To cash those in early would trigger early withdrawal penalties.
During the hospital board’s meeting Monday, the trustees agreed to allow Veterans Village representatives to return in March, but bring an accounting for any money spent and information about the penalties for cashing in the CDs early.
The original cost of the project was $11.2 million. Dixon said he hasn’t fundraised because he wanted the project further along before asking for money from the public. The cost of the project is now more, Dixon said.
“With your help we’re going to get this thing done,” Dixon told the hospital board.
But frustrated hospital board member Rick Harper said that nothing about the project has gone well.
He said that the project doesn’t have permits to start construction, no donors outside the hospital board, no construction start date, or completion date.
“The complexity of this thing. It could be 10 years (when the project is completed),” Harper said. “I feel like we haven’t been kept up.”
“Frankly, I’m embarrassed,” Harper said, of not keeping up with the project and being a better steward of the public’s money. “I thought it was going to start three years ago.”
An angry Harper said that the money in CDs is not the same as having it in a bank account and having easy access to it.
The hospital board owns HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness and its medical campus and some satellite properties and leases the properties to Hospital Corporation of America. It uses the lease money to help fund local health care projects and educational endeavors. It also funds the Citrus County Community Charitable Foundation, which awards grants to local charities providing health care services.
Harper said he’d even be willing to earmark $3.5 million for the project if the Veterans Village would return the $2.5 million that hadn’t been spent.
Harper said that while he supports the need for assisted living for veterans, “the point is we have a contract. Our end of the contract: we’ve done it. Their end of the contract: they haven’t done it.”
“I want to see permits. I want to see …progress,” Harper said. “If I was on your side with a benefactor, he’d be on my ass.”
Hospital Board trustee Allan Bartell said, “I want to see this (project) go through. We don’t need to train wreck this thing.”
He said the best solution was to give Dixon and Desai more time and let them hold onto the money for now.
Hospital Board Chairman Dr. Mark Fallows said that he’s known Desai for more than 30 years and Desai, also a developer, gets projects done.
Taking back the money won’t help and paying penalties for cashing in CD’s early is also not desirable.
Fallows proposed that Dixon and Desai return in March and fully explain the cost of ending the CDs and if the two need more money to get the project further along.
Harper added that he wanted the two men to bring more back about some milestones.