The backers of the proposed Veterans Village assisted living facility were given a little more time to convince Citrus County Hospital Board trustees to not take back their donated $2.5 million for the project.

The hospital board donated the money almost three years ago, but the Veterans Village of Citrus County has almost nothing to show in the way of progress on the proposed 100-room facility for veterans and their spouses. The hospital board proposed last month to ask for the money back or an explanation as to why they should be allowed to keep it.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.