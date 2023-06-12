Some county commissioners have made it clear they do not want to see car washes and gas stations located on every prime commercial corner in Citrus.
Add self-serve storage facilities to the list.
Last Tuesday, the board voted 3-2 to deny a developer’s original request to build one on the northwest intersection of County Roads 491 and 486, site of the future Target-anchored Shoppes at Black Diamond in Lecanto.
But the vote left the door open for the developer to go back to the drawing board and tweak his plans to make it more palatable for that intersection.
But Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said no amount of tweaking will change his mind.
“I don't care how much lipstick you put on it, it's still a self-storage facility on a prime commercial corner,” he said.
To make this a reality, the developer has to amend the existing master plan on 30 acres to allow mini-warehouse use.
But after a lengthy discussion last week, commissioners said they see that commercial corner as a place where people will go shopping and eat at restaurants. A self-storage facility would not be compatible with other retail uses.
The facility would be located near the new Texas Roadhouse going up there.
“That is one of the prime commercial corners in the county and my belief is that what goes in there should have a synergistic effect on the other businesses in that development and nearby,” Kinnard said.
He envisions the Shoppes at Black Diamond and the other retail stores going up on the opposite corner of the intersection as a place where people will shop, have dinner or grab a glass of wine and enjoy the ambience.
“A three-story storage unit, regardless of what it looks like, doesn’t contribute to that,” Kinnard said. “We have lots and lots of locations to locate storage places.”
Kinnard said he believes it’s time for commissioners to have a discussion about what needs to happen to prevent dotting the landscape with so many car washes, gas stations and storage facilities.
Commissioner Diana Finegan, who sided with Kinnard on last week’s vote, said she would welcome that.
For example, she wonders if anyone would have envisioned one of the hottest commercial corners in the county - the corner of State Road 44 and County Road 491- would soon be the home of Big Dan’s Car Wash?
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
