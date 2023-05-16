The developer of a controversial RV-campground in Ozello lessened the scope of the project but folks who live in this coastal fishing community still feel it’s too intense for the area and would do irrevocable damage to the sensitive wetlands.
Many will voice their objections to Fishcreek Glampground & Ramp at the Citrus County Planning and Development Commission (PDC) when it meets Thursday.
Attorney Clark Stillwell, representing the applicant, is requesting 32 RV lots, 16 luxury camping areas (or glampsites) and 20 traditional sites on 16 acres off South Fishcreek Point.
In a nod to preserving the environment and lessening congestion, the latest plan calls for an added access driveway to the campground; making the sites bordering the northern wetlands all traditional camping; and ensuring the RV site along the canal and wetlands meets the county setback of 35 feet.
Residents fear tourists will drive their huge RVs down roads already too narrow and that the atmosphere of this quiet coastal way of life will be lost to noise.
Several let their opposition be known through form letters emailed to commissioners.
“An RV park is not appropriate in this fragile ecosystem in the coastal marsh,” they said.
Residents in February packed the PDC meeting in hopes that the review board would see their point of view. They did and voted 5-2 to deny the request to rezone the proposed property and change the land use designation.
It was scheduled last month to go before the county commissioners — the final authority on zoning cases. But Stillwell asked to postpone that hearing and allow him time to re-submit a less-intensive plan. That necessitated a return visit to the PDC this Thursday.
Gary Bartell, owner and fishing guide at Ozello Keys Marina, said he opposes the project even though the RV Park “would enhance my business (by) very large margins.”
“My stance is for the betterment of our community and not business-related,” he wrote.
Not everyone is opposed to the project.
Josh Wooten, CEO and president of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, sees this as a “wonderful ecotourism addition to the area” and a means to increase overnight accommodations that are “sorely lacking.”
“A glampground sounds like a perfect fit,” Wooten wrote in a column to the Chronicle. “If our commissioners don’t see the wisdom and value in this project, I would venture to say we need to rethink what our tourism plan is.”
The developer has been posting a series of posts on its Facebook page going over each concern voiced by residents.
In the latest post, the developer addresses claims that there will be hundreds of RVs clogging up roads.
“There will likely be 24 RVs on the roads per day after we reach full 80% capacity, which is probably 2-3 years after opening,” according to the developer. “What does this mean? We can expect 12 RVs on the roads during peak hours and 12 RVs during non-peak hours spread throughout the day.
“We are talking about 2 RVs per hour on average during the 12 daytime hours,” according to the developer.
The PDC meets at 9 a.m. May 18 in Room 166 of the Lecanto Government Building, 3600 W. Sovereign Path.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.