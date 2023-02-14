More than 100 people packed into Crystal River City Hall Monday in opposition to a proposed RV park along West Fort Island Trail and complained the massive vehicles and development would cause traffic problems, flooding, and ruin the aesthetics of the neighborhood.

The council agreed, voting unanimously against a zoning change that would have allowed the 81-unit RV park, clubhouse, and amenities, agreeing the proposal was too problematic.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.