More than 100 people packed into Crystal River City Hall Monday in opposition to a proposed RV park along West Fort Island Trail and complained the massive vehicles and development would cause traffic problems, flooding, and ruin the aesthetics of the neighborhood.
The council agreed, voting unanimously against a zoning change that would have allowed the 81-unit RV park, clubhouse, and amenities, agreeing the proposal was too problematic.
The council’s public hearing chambers was standing room only as people took every available chair, lined the walls, and spilled out into the hall to the building’s entrance.
“This application is scary on every level,” Crystal River resident Liz Habba told the council.
“The word smarmy is running through my mind just now,” she said after local attorney Clark Stillwell, who represents the property owner Eastrob LLC., tried to convince the council that the RV park would have little impact on traffic, emergency evacuations, or flooding.
“This is so ludicrous,” Habba said, comparing the application to a late night comedy skit. “This is a low area. Everybody knows it floods.”
The city’s planning and zoning board, as well as city development staff, had also recommended denying the zoning change. The proposal was for the property owner to build RV sites and sell them, much like a condominium, and the new owners could use them or lease them out.
Council member Ken Brown said the RV park’s impact would be greater than Stillwell made out.
Brown said the park would have not only the 81 RV owners on site, but also their visiting friends and family, adding to traffic, especially during emergency evacuation periods.
“I know what campgrounds are like,” Brown said, adding that he too owns a 30-foot-long trailer.
“I have a lot of respect for (the city’s planning and zoning board),” Brown said, citing its vote against the zoning change application. “I have a lot of respect for my staff.”
“You buy a swamp, you own a swamp,” Brown said, citing that the owner knew the problems of the property when they bought it. “The property can be developed …It’s just not the right development for the right spot.”
Stillwell was asking the council to amend the zoning map from waterfront commercial to planned unit development that would allow an RV park.
But Stillwell warned that the 14-acre property’s current commercial waterfront zoning would already allow for a restaurant or hotel/motel to be built on site, without the owner having to ask the council for zoning changes.
He also cited a study showing RV parks generate about four daily vehicle trips per RV per day. A hotel would generate nearly seven per day and a single family home nearly eight trips per day.
The RVs from the park during an emergency evacuation would add only about three minutes to the overall area evacuation, and most RV owners would leave earlier than most, Stillwell said.
The proposed RV park would be built at a density lower than what the city’s zoning would allow and there would be fewer RV concrete pads than the city would normally allow, Stillwell said.
As for flooding, Stillwell’s engineer said that the park would be designed to keep the rainwater from a 25-year-storm event on site.
But those from the public who came to the meeting said they didn’t trust studies cited by Stillwell.
Resident Shannon Steel called Stillwell’s studies and proposed designs to keep storm water on site “scientific mumbo jumbo” that “flies in the face of our common sense.”
“I hope you follow the wishes of the citizenry,” she said.
Resident John Grace said the public should have more say as to what’s built at the site.
“I think the burden of proof should be on the applicant,” he said, adding that the applicant “should ask what we want.”
“I’m entitled to my whims, my feelings, and hopes,” he said.
Councilman Robert Holmes said he also didn’t think an RV park was compatible with the area and that he would take his chances with might be built under commercial waterfront zoning rather than an RV park.
Councilman Pat Fitzpatrick agreed.
“It just doesn’t fit where it is going to go” he said of the generated traffic. “There’s a few people who want this (the RV park) to happen, but a lot of people who don’t want it to happen.”
Stillwell said after the meeting that his client had some options, including going to court to fight the council, build something else on the property or sell the property.
Stillwell said the council’s decision wasn’t surprising, given that Crystal River was a relatively small town with small town politics and one or two hundred members of the public came to the meeting opposing the park.