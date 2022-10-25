The Housing Trust Group is hoping the third time will be the charm in Crystal River.
Jason Larson, the senior vice president of the Miami-based development company, requested and received a $340,000 loan promise Monday, Oct. 24, from the Crystal River City Council as part of local government buy-in for a seniors affordable housing project at the former Crystal River Mall site.
Larson will now apply for federal tax credit, distributed by the state, to fund most of the $20.4 million project that will include 150 apartment units when fully built out. Currently, Larson said he will submit to state officials overseeing the tax credits for affordable housing a plan with 72 units.
Larson reminded the city council members during their regularly scheduled public hearing Monday that this would be the third time Housing Trust Group will apply for the tax credits.
Last year, the project made the list of those approved for funding but was knocked off when one developer filed an objection against a third project. Larson said the proposed Fountains at Hidden Lake complex will get a preference this year when state housing officials rank applications.
The applications are made in December and developers learn by January the results. Larson warned the process is competitive with less than a dozen projects awarded the tax credits by Florida and more than 200 applications.
Tax credits are typically sold in financial markets in exchange for cash.
Larson said the original plan was to build 90 units during the first phase of the project, but with costs for building materials having risen so much, the developer had to reduce the scope for now.
“There is a severe shortage of affordable housing for senior citizens in (Citrus) County with only 219 units located amongst two developments currently in service for all of Citrus County,” Larson wrote the city council.
A quarter of the units will be set aside for military veterans and essential service personnel, Larson told the council.
The housing will be on 10.3 acres on West Ashburn Road and U.S. 19.
Amenities will include a pool, commons area and game room, fitness center, and outdoor games center, according to a presentation Larson gave the council.
2021 rental rates were from $416 per month to $824 per month depending on income and size of the apartment.
Larson also said the project would mean revenue for the city. He estimated the developer would pay about $350,000 to the city and county in permit and impact fees, about $353,00 in water and sewer capacity and meter fees to Crystal River, $40,000 annually in real estate taxes, and about $70,000 in water and sewer services annually.
Once built, the apartment complex will employee three full-time peoples to oversee the housing’s operation and pay local vendors about $56,000 annually for lawn and landscaping services as well as facility repairs, Larson told the council in his presentation.
City staff recommended the approval of the $340,000 Crystal River loan to the developer. The city will loan the money only after the project is completed.
The council approved the loan 4-0 with Mayor Joe Meek absent from the meeting.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.