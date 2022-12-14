Hurricane Ian Special Session

State Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, D-Orlando, asks state Rep. Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, a question on his SB 2-A Property Insurance bill Wednesday, Dec. 14, in the House of Representatives in Tallahassee. Democrats blasted the bill, saying it would help insurers while doing little for residents struggling to pay insurance premiums.

TALLAHASSEE — With property insurance described as a “hidden tax” on homeowners, the Florida House on Wednesday gave final approval to a plan aimed at stabilizing the state’s troubled insurance market.

The Republican-dominated House voted 84-33 along party lines to pass the bill (SB 2-A) on the final day of a special legislative session. The Senate approved the bill Tuesday, meaning it is ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

