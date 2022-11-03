Inverness Country Jam

Rising country musician William Michael Morgan thrills the crowd with his song, “I Met a Girl” on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Inverness Country Jam.

 Jeff Bryan Chronicle staff

The promotor of Inverness’ annual Cooter Country Jam said months before the three-day October event that he expected to lose money the first time organizing the attraction, which included 15 music acts and two sound stages.

Steve Pritchard, of Pro Event Tours Management, was not surprised then when the Oct. 28-30 event left him in the red and making up the difference from his own pocket.

