The promotor of Inverness’ annual Cooter Country Jam said months before the three-day October event that he expected to lose money the first time organizing the attraction, which included 15 music acts and two sound stages.
Steve Pritchard, of Pro Event Tours Management, was not surprised then when the Oct. 28-30 event left him in the red and making up the difference from his own pocket.
Pritchard would not be specific about the finances of the country jam, but told the Chronicle that he did not make money, nor break even.
But given the favorable reviews of the inaugural Inverness Country Jam and that the event has all the fundamentals to be successful, Pritchard said he is excited about the next year’s country jam.
Pritchard has a three-year-long agreement with the Inverness council for two additional country jams. He told the council earlier this year that he expected to lose money on the first show, and hopefully break even on the second, and be in the black on the third show. The show, with two stages, was at Liberty Park and Depot District area.
“The only thing that went wrong was my overconfidence that I could pull this off in the time I had,” he told the Chronicle Thursday.
Events such as these typically take a year to 18 months to prepare, he said. Pritchard told the Chronicle he organized the event in only three months, and as a result wasn’t able to sign on large sponsors, which have already spent their marketing money on other events.
Pritchard also said many of the volunteers he had hoped would help during the event were not available, which forced him to hire workers and exceed his labor budget.
There were a total of about 1,500 three-day tickets and nearly 1,000 one-day tickets sold, making for about 5,000 visits to the three-day event. Some people with three-day passes did not attend all three days, Pritchard said.
He was hoping for about 7,500 visits to the event.
But Pritchard said there were many things about the event that went well and promising signs that interest in the country jam will only grow next year.
To fix some of the financial shortfall, Pritchard said he will start now in trying to woo financial sponsors to affiliate themselves with next year’s event.
He said he will also start much earlier in arranging for volunteers to help with the next country jam.
He said he will also ask the city to help fence off the event next year and provide temporary wifi to the event’s area.
Meanwhile, many things went right, he said.
Based on ticket sales, about 70% of people who came to the event were from outside Citrus County, Pritchard said. And of those, 10% were from outside Florida. They came from 22 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, he said.
Unfortunately, more people from Tampa bought tickets than did people from Crystal River, he said.
There were 14 food vendors and 11 of those had never worked in Citrus County, meaning the event introduced them to Inverness.
All in all, Pritchard said that visitors to the country jam were “impressed with the bands, impressed with the food .. and impressed by Inverness (which hosted it).”
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.