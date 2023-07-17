Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek, now in his fifth year leading the city (having first been elected in 2018 and re-elected in 2023), says great things have been accomplished in the recent past, and that even greater improvements are in the works in the near term.
“We’ve been a city of action,” said Meek, who reeled off a list of accomplishments, beginning with the building of the town square. “It really revitalized our downtown.” He added that effort achieved what was intended, which was getting further investments into both downtown and Crystal River as a whole.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
None of this, he said, was possible without the formation of a “charrette” — a meeting in which all stakeholders in a project attempt to resolve conflicts and map solutions.
“We brought together hundreds of citizens to determine what we wanted and how,” he said. “This became the Crystal River Master Plan and integrated it into the land development code.”
Meek couldn’t contain his excitement about an upcoming project, Phase 2 of the King's Bay River Walk.
“This is going to be the biggest project undertaken,” he said. The project, he added, began 30 years ago. “We are going to build a boardwalk around the rim of Kings Bay to Kings Bay City Park.”
In order to accomplish this, it was necessary for all the property owners to sign on. It also took gaining financing not only from the city itself, but with the support from Citrus County and the state, which it accomplished, meaning the project is fully funded.
“Now we’re in the permitting process. We’re hoping to start at the end of manatee season in 2024,” said Meek. “This will be a game-changer for water access in the city.” Also included will be a parking area designed to help alleviate the challenge of finding a place to conveniently park, as well as the construction of docks and slips. “They’re (the businesses along the boardwalk) are excited about it.”
It comes at a time when Crystal River is expecting a major boost in tourism, he said, and he cited several sources that have touted the city, among those Trip Advisor, which ranks the city in the top 10 of tourist destinations in Florida.
Yet another venture is protecting the freshwater estuary that feeds into the Gulf of Mexico.
“It’s up to us … to not only maintain what we have, but to improve it,” he said. It’s all part of the greater scheme of things. “We want to have pride in our community.”