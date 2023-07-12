A Gospel Island residence is smashed by trees from Hurricane Irma in September 2017. Two cars and another vehicle not visible were casualties of large trees falling on top of the home and property. A new program offers a cost-effective way for folks to harden their homes against hurricanes.
Many Citrus Countians recently got sticker shock when they saw their home insurance policy renewals skyrocket. In some cases they’ve doubled.
The Insurance Information Institute is projecting policies are up 40 percent, with the average bill now $6,000.
The Florida Legislature is hoping that the recently passed Senate Bill 881 will help reduce insurance premiums and avoid policy cancellations.
And it has the full support of Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto.
The bill expands the My Safe Florida Home program, which helps qualifying single-family homeowners protect their homes against hurricanes and save money doing so.
It offers free home inspections and, in some cases, funding to boost a home’s defenses against damaging hurricane-force winds.
The program went into effect July 1 and continues through June 30, 2024.
“I would definitely take advantage of this program while it lasts,” Massullo said.
Massullo called it “a pretty great program” that will benefit homeowners in vulnerable areas of Citrus County.
The program expansion comes just when Colorado State University released its third forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season showing a sharp uptick in the number of storms. Now is the time to take part, Massullo said.
Under the new program rules, low-income Floridians can now get $10,000 without spending their own money – an increase from the current $5,000.
So if a program home inspector recommends hurricane-mitigation upgrades, owners can receive $2 for every $1 spent to replace roofs and structures, exterior and garage doors and windows.
The program offering free home inspections to every Florida homeowner already existed, but it only offered financial help to homeowners in selected areas in a “windborne debris region” – generally ones close to the coast or across a wide swath of South Florida.
The update, however, would expand financial aid to virtually every Florida homeowner, according to Florida Realtors.
The program provides grants to Florida homeowners for hurricane retrofitting, making homes safer and more resistant to hurricane damage and bringing the state’s combined investment to $250 million over the past year.
The program has proved popular in storm-battered South Florida, where many homeowners have qualified for financial help.
“As the 2023 hurricane season approaches, Floridians are looking for ways to harden their homes and reduce their insurance costs,” Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, who advocated for Senate Bill 881, said in a statement. “The ‘My Safe Florida Home’ program does just that.”