Hurricane funding

A Gospel Island residence is smashed by trees from Hurricane Irma in September 2017. Two cars and another vehicle not visible were casualties of large trees falling on top of the home and property. A new program offers a cost-effective way for folks to harden their homes against hurricanes.

Many Citrus Countians recently got sticker shock when they saw their home insurance policy renewals skyrocket. In some cases they’ve doubled.

The Insurance Information Institute is projecting policies are up 40 percent, with the average bill now $6,000.

Ralph Massullo

Massullo
Hurricane Ian walloped Southwest Florida and other areas after it came ashore Sept. 28, making temporary housing an issue for thousands of displaced residents.
Jimmy Patronis

Patronis

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

