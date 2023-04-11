TALLAHASSEE — A measure that moved forward Tuesday in the House would allow pregnant women convicted of felonies to seek to delay going to prison for up to three months after giving birth — a move that one supporter said will “save babies.”

The House Justice Appropriations Subcommittee voted 14-1 to approve the bill (HB 779), with Rep. Berny Jacques, R-Seminole, casting the lone dissenting vote. The proposal needs approval from the Judiciary Committee before it could be considered by the full House.

