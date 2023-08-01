John Pricher

Pricher

John Pricher had his first disciplinary meeting, and the hearing officer upheld the county administrator’s recommendation to terminate him.

Pricher appealed and has one more shot. A second hearing is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 4. If the hearing officer again sides with the administrator, Pricher is no longer the county’s director of the Citrus County Visitors and Convention Bureau (VCB), according to county spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Holly Davis 2023

Davis

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags