John Pricher had his first disciplinary meeting, and the hearing officer upheld the county administrator’s recommendation to terminate him.
Pricher appealed and has one more shot. A second hearing is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 4. If the hearing officer again sides with the administrator, Pricher is no longer the county’s director of the Citrus County Visitors and Convention Bureau (VCB), according to county spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer.
County Administrator Steve Howard last month recommended Pricher be fired after seemingly proceeding with a manatee education campaign at the Cincinnati Zoo, even though county commissioners previously told him not to.
It came to light after the county received from the zoo three invoices totaling $50,000.
Pricher has since been on paid administrative leave.
In February, Pricher was suspended for three days without pay over expenses he racked up on his county-issued credit card while on a London business trip.
Pricher, in a July 21 email to Howard, submitted his resignation terms, which included 12 months of salary, 100% of his sick leave and vacation balance and travel expenses related to prior work assignments.
He also requested that all files regarding the disciplinary actions resulting in the London travel matter and the Cincinnati Zoo campaign be placed in a sealed file outside of any publicly accessible file.
Howard, in an email to county commissioners, said the terms “are not acceptable and administration will not agree to them.”
“His behavior from start to finish in this has left absolutely no room for return,” County Commissioner Holly Davis said. “His list of demands was incredible and arrogant.”
Pricher was hired Nov. 20, 2017, and his current annual salary is $87,665.
Frank Calascione, the county’s economic development director, is the VCB’s interim director while the Pricher business is being sorted out.
Davis said Pricher assembled “an amazing team” in the VCB “and I have full confidence in them being able to carry on, especially with Frank there to provide an extra pair of hands.”
