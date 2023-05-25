Chris Evan

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Hurricane season starts next week and what better way to prepare than by attending Saturday’s All-Hazards Expo.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Emergency Management Division will host its annual event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Citrus County Auditorium, 3610 South Florida Ave. in Inverness.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.