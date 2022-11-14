A Crystal River man sits behind bars Monday without the potential for bond after Citrus County Sheriff’s deputies arrested and charged Dalton Joseph Watson with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman.
According to the arrest report, the victim and the 22-year-old Watson arrived together at Bravera Seven Rivers hospital’s parking lot in Crystal River about 6 a.m. Sunday.
According to the report, a witness in the parking lot told the arresting deputy she saw Watson and the victim in an argument and it soon escalated with Watson hitting the victim in the nose with his fist.
The witness said that the victim began crying and asked Watson, “How can you do this to me?”
The hospital charge nurse told the arresting deputy that the victim came into the hospital complaining of stomach and chest pain and told the nurse someone had “practically” sat on her, according to the report. The nurse told the deputy that she asked the victim about her bloodied nose and whether her boyfriend hit her. According to the report, the victim told the charge nurse Watson hit her on the nose.
Watson and the victim know each other, according to the report.
The victim told the deputy a different story.
The victim told the deputy that she and Watson got into an argument and that Watson accidently hit her nose with his forehead, according to the report.
Asked by the deputy about violence in the relationship, the victim said Watson had pushed her before, but never hit her, according to the report.
When the deputy spoke with Watson, Watson said he and the victim had been arguing during the morning and during the drive to the hospital, according to the report. Watson said the victim had been hitting him but he did not recall hitting her back, possibly because he was mad.
The arresting deputy took Watson to the Citrus County jail. There was no bond set.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.