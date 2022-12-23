CC Fire Rescue visit to LPS

Fire Chief Craig Stevens; Captain/Paramedic Thomas Ratchford, Firefighter/EMT Michael D’Acunti, Firefighter/EMT Kyle Livingston and students from Lecanto Primary School

 Special to the Chronicle

It’s never too early to learn about fire safety, as Lecanto Primary School pre-K and kindergarten students can tell you.

Recently, the young students donated more than 500 batteries and 21 smoke alarms to Citrus County Fire Rescue to assist with the department’s Smoke Alarm Giveaway Program.

LPS students get visit from fire department

Citrus County Firefighter Michael D’Acunti and a Lecanto Primary School student operate a fire hose.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Smoke alarms and batteries

Smoke alarms and batteries donated by students

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.