It’s never too early to learn about fire safety, as Lecanto Primary School pre-K and kindergarten students can tell you.
Recently, the young students donated more than 500 batteries and 21 smoke alarms to Citrus County Fire Rescue to assist with the department’s Smoke Alarm Giveaway Program.
Squad 7 from Connell Heights (Station 7) and administration staff visited the school on Thursday, Dec. 15, to collect the donations and provide fire prevention and safety tips to the children.
Tips include:
• Citrus County Fire Rescue recommends smoke alarms be installed in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home.
• Smoke alarms should be tested each month and batteries changed every six months.
• Also, smoke alarms that are 10 years old should be replaced with a completely new smoke alarm.
Working smoke alarms provide early detection of fire and may allow the limited time needed to safely escape a home or building fire. Working smoke alarms are an important tool to protect you and your family. In addition to working alarms, Citrus County Fire Rescue recommends that every family create and practice a home fire escape drill.
“Many families in our community cannot afford or are physically unable to purchase enough alarms and batteries to adequately protect themselves and their families,” said Citrus County Fire Chief Craig Stevens. “Working smoke alarms double a person’s chances of surviving a fire.”
For residents in need of a working smoke alarm or battery change-out assistance can contact Citrus County Fire Rescue Headquarters at 352-527-5406 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, to schedule an appointment.