Ever since the news broke that Citrus County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andy Lahera was critically injured and hospitalized, the fervent plea reverberating throughout the community has been, "Pray!"
Lahera was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic for Lecanto High School's graduation on the evening of Tuesday, May 23.
On Tuesday, May 30, exactly one week after the tragic accident, the community is invited and strongly encouraged to gather for a time of prayer and worship, as well as to uplift Lahera and his family.
A prayer gathering for Deputy Andy Lahera will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, at Seven Rivers Church, located at 4221 W Gulf to Lake Hwy, Lecanto, FL 34461.
"We will convene as one unified body of Christ to lift our dear brother up to the Lord," stated Amanda Schaak, one of the organizers of the prayer event.
In addition, handwritten or typed letters, cards, and children's handmade pictures or drawings will be collected. Lahera's wife has been reading each note and card to him, Schaak added.
Furthermore, gas cards are being collected to assist Lahera's wife and sons with transportation to and from the hospital.
"At this time, the only need is prayer," Schaak emphasized. "Matthew 18:20 states, 'For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.' Let's come together in support of our friend, Andy."
For those unable to attend in person, the service will be streamed on Facebook Live.
