Citrus County on Thursday morning is experiencing some power outages from downed tree limbs but no reports of flooding as yet.
Lane Schneider, the county’s emergency management coordinator, said the Sheriff’s Office citizen information line at 352-249-2775 will remain open until 5 p.m. today.
“We may receive more reports of damage or flooding (once) the storm leaves and people venture outside,” Schneider said. “Any flooding from storm surge that we may receive is likely to occur as the storm moves past us and to the north.”
Duke Energy, as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, is reporting 627 Citrus County customers without power. Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative has 231 residents experiencing outages.
As of 10 a.m., Nicole remains on track, moving west-northwest at 14 mph, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Although the storm is weakening over land and the eye wall is becoming disorganized, a tropical storm warning remains in effect for Citrus County. Reports so far include around 3 inches of rain and wind gusts of 50-60 mph.
There is potential for a 3-5 foot storm surge overnight during high tide for the Nature Coast if the center moves into the Gulf of Mexico. The eye wall is expected to enter the Nature Coast around noon, bringing in stronger winds. It should then curve up toward Georgia around midnight, with the wind and rain dissipating this evening.
Localized flooding of rural roads and small streams are possible tonight and Thursday. Little or no river flooding is expected this weekend.
Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) officials have raised the activation level of its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to Level 1 which allows the agency to - among other things - monitor water levels and operate water control structures in Citrus and other counties under its purview.
Citrus County remains under a tropical storm warning.
The county offers these guidelines as to who and when to call to report a problem:
- Call 911 only if it’s an emergency. For non-emergency problems that don’t need immediate care, call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) non-emergency number at (352) 249-2790.
- For general storm recovery information call the citizens information center at (352) 249-2775.
- If you have standing water that is flooding a county road near your home, call the CCSO’s non-emergency number and report it.
The county’s stormwater drainage systems may be taxed during heavy rains, so “sometimes you have to give it a little bit of time,” county spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer said.
However, if standing water poses a danger that emergency vehicles may not be able to pass, the county public works employees will come and evaluate the problem and determine what needs to be done.
- For downed trees blocking a county roadway, especially if it’s a large tree blocking a major thoroughfare needed by emergency vehicles to reach people in an emergency situation, report it to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number (352) 249-2790.
- Fallen trees on a private road or driveway are not a county issue and property owners need to call a private tree service company.
- Report county water or wastewater service interruptions through the non-emergency number to connect you to the public works department.
What to do if you have no power:
- Duke Energy customers can call the automated outage-reporting system at (800) 228-8485 or visit www.duke-energy.com.
- Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative customers can call (352) 567-5133. If using SmartHub, select the Report An Issue/Inquiry button in the top right corner after logging in, then the Power Outage button on that page. Follow the form and complete the information required.
- SECO customers can call (352) 793-3801.
Duke Energy offers these post-storm tips:
- Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized, as well as trees, limbs or anything in contact with lines.
- If a power line falls across a car that you are in, stay in the vehicle. If you must get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.
The Chronicle will provide updates throughout the day.