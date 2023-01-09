CC Andrea Smith of Pounds for Pounds.jpg

Andrea Smith has distributed drop boxes and coin jars at area businesses, with the hope the public will contribute pet food to her Pounds for Pounds event, scheduled at her home, 10857 N. Orva Drive, Citrus Springs, at on Feb. 4 at 10 a.m.

 Photos Special to the Chronicle

Andrea Smith of Citrus Springs was turning 60 last February. Over the years, she had received plenty of birthday presents. She wanted to do something a little unusual to mark the day, something that would make a difference.

She and her husband, Pat, who both are animal lovers, decided that instead of focusing on cake and ice cream for themselves, they might, instead, collect food for pets and donate it to Citrus County Animal Services. Last year, they collected over 750 pounds of pet food.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

CC Maeby and dog food Pounds for Pounds.jpg

Last year, Maeby, the pup, was pleased with the over 750 pounds of pet food, as well as pet supplies, that were donated to the Pounds for Pounds event,
CC Tammy Farrell of Pretty Pets Pounds for Pounds.jpg

Tammy Farrell is one of the business owners supporting the Pounds for Pounds event. She has a donation box at her Pretty Pets grooming shop at 2814 W. Dunnellon Road, Dunnellon, and also is donating a gift for those who participate in the Pounds for Pounds event Feb. 4.