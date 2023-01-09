Andrea Smith has distributed drop boxes and coin jars at area businesses, with the hope the public will contribute pet food to her Pounds for Pounds event, scheduled at her home, 10857 N. Orva Drive, Citrus Springs, at on Feb. 4 at 10 a.m.
Tammy Farrell is one of the business owners supporting the Pounds for Pounds event. She has a donation box at her Pretty Pets grooming shop at 2814 W. Dunnellon Road, Dunnellon, and also is donating a gift for those who participate in the Pounds for Pounds event Feb. 4.
Andrea Smith of Citrus Springs was turning 60 last February. Over the years, she had received plenty of birthday presents. She wanted to do something a little unusual to mark the day, something that would make a difference.
She and her husband, Pat, who both are animal lovers, decided that instead of focusing on cake and ice cream for themselves, they might, instead, collect food for pets and donate it to Citrus County Animal Services. Last year, they collected over 750 pounds of pet food.
This year, their goal is to collect 2,000 pounds of pet food by the time of the Pounds for Pounds event at 10 a.m. Feb. 4 at their home, 10857 N. Orva Drive, Citrus Springs.
On their Pounds for Pounds Facebook page, the event is billed as “a birthday party for animal pound pets." Andrea said those attending are welcome to bring pets, as long as they are on a leash.
She said animal shelters “are overflowing horribly” with pets and “always are so grateful” when they receive donations.
Andrea always has been an animal lover, she said, and has shared her life with dogs, cats, horses and goats since childhood. She and Pat have six cats at the moment. Several simply showed up at her door. One just walked in her lanai and never left.
“I don’t know if they think I’m Dr. Doolittle or what,” she said. “Maybe they smell cat food.”
She is putting drop boxes and coin jars at the following locations:
Sportsmen’s Bowl, 100 N. Florida Ave., Inverness.
Parkview Lanes, 7272 N. Florida Ave., Holder.
Cattle Dog Coffee Roasters, 210B Tompkins St., Inverness.
2416 N. Heritage Oaks Path, Hernando.
RPG Screening and Pool Supply Store, 2820 W. Dunnellon Road, Dunnellon.
The Healthy Hound, 7892 W. Dunnellon Road, Dunnellon.
Pretty Pats, 2814 W. Dunnellon Road, Dunnellon.
There will be a prize drawing for those who donate the most food and/or money. Andrea said if people use drop boxes to donate, they should send her a text with their name, food donation, business where they are making the donation, and a photo of them making the donation.
The photos will be put on the Pounds for Pounds Facebook page.
Andrea said she and Pat are seeking pet supply vendors or food trucks for the event. The couple also will accept deliveries from Chewy, Amazon and similar sources, she said.
Music and snacks will be available at the event.
For questions, phone or text Andrea Smith at 941-224-8145, contact her by email at andreajean1503@gmail.com, or message her at the Pounds for Pounds Facebook page.