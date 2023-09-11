Almost 12 years ago on the occasion of Warren Hartway’s 90th birthday, the congregation at First Baptist Church Chassahowitzka surprised their beloved friend with a Warren Hartway Day at church that Sunday.
Since 1987, the year he had supposedly retired from the ministry, he had served the church as interim and fill-in pastor off and on, and they wanted to celebrate his many years of faithful ministry to them.
One of the surprises they had planned was a visit from Hartway’s son, Gene, also a Baptist minister, who was coming from New Jersey to preach the Sunday sermon in honor of his dad.
The challenge: How to keep it a secret.
“We knew if his son had come to church wearing a suit and tie, Warren would be suspicious, so we turned it into an ‘old-fashioned day’ and told people to come in their overalls,” said Mary Pelt, a longtime church member and friend of Hartway.
“The service started, and when they announced that Reverend Hartway was going to do the morning service, Warren’s eyes got so big,” Pelt said. “He said, ‘I didn’t plan for this!’ When his son stepped up to the pulpit, he was so shocked.”
Hartway’s son began the service that day saying, “How do you talk about your dad without crying? I feel honored to be a second-generation pastor in this family, to continue on the heritage of my dad … He’s the greatest dad because he gave me Jesus.”
The Rev. Warren William Hartway Jr., who called himself just a simple hayseed who loved the Lord, died Aug. 30 at age 101.
Also at the Warren Hartway Day church service in 2011, the Rev. Lindsay Bledsoe, a former pastor of First Christian Church in Chassahowitzka, called Hartway “the bravest preacher I ever met.”
“I think it was back in the 1980s when we had a joint Easter sunrise service,” Bledsoe said, then addressed Hartway. “Bless your heart, I prayed for you that day, Brother,” he said. “Every no-see-um in Chassahowitzka was out that day, and he was preaching about the risen Christ while wiping bugs off his forehead and not missing a beat.”
Some have called Warren Hartway the Energizer Bunny of ordained ministers; he preached well into his 90s.
Warren Hartway was first and foremost a follower of Jesus Christ.
Raised in western New York, he began his decades in the ministry as a teenager.
However, when Pearl Harbor was attacked, Hartway enlisted in the Navy Seabees and served until 1943, when he resumed his role as church pastor.
He met Annabelle, his wife of 77 years, while home on leave. Wearing his Navy uniform, he went to church and saw a girl and thought, “Wow!”
However, as he would always tell the story, she wouldn’t even look in his direction.
Annabelle, however, remembers it a bit differently, as she told the Chronicle in 2016.
She had been dating Warren’s brother, whom she didn’t really like, and knew of Warren, but didn’t know him, since he was serving in the service.
They were introduced at church but met later at the cemetery, which was the hangout place.
They started spending time together and after about a year, Warren proposed.
Annabelle told him, “I have to ask my mother first.”
One of the most challenging times in their marriage was early on when they did Christian missions work in Big Tree, New York.
There was no house for them to live in, only a 30-by-60 building on site, and they partitioned off a 10-by-20 room to live in. The rest of it was for church services and Sunday school.
Hartway had always said it’s the difficult times that strengthen a marriage.
For the next four decades, the couple went all over New York and Pennsylvania ministering in churches.
After retiring in 1987, the Hartways came to Chassahowitzka, where Warren took the position as interim pastor at First Baptist Church of Chassahowitzka.
For the next 30 or so years, Hartway served his Lord faithfully at that church and in the community with fervor and great joy.
One of Hartway’s favorite sayings was: “There’s the right way, the wrong way and the Hartway.”
“The ‘Hartway’ is the heart way,” he would explain. “To find out what the heart of God is really like, look to Jesus. If you know Jesus, you know the heart of God.”
On Aug. 10, 2021, the Hartways had been married 75 years.
For their anniversary that year, Annabelle Hartway had wanted to ride through their neighborhood in a golf cart decorated with balloons and wave to all their friends.
However, they couldn’t figure out how to get Warren in and out of it.
By then he was almost 100 and not as spry as he once was.
So, the Hartway’s daughter, Judy Potter, opened up the hatchback of her minivan, secured her parents in the back and drove them up and down the streets of Chassahowitzka.
“Mom got her dream,” Potter told the Chronicle in 2021. "That day was a full family affair with all three children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nephews and nieces from both sides of the family. It was wonderful."
Potter added, “I’ve been blessed, because I got to experience their marriage and see an example of a marriage based on faith and love, with Jesus always at the center of their lives.”
“We had a long and wonderful life together serving the Lord,” Annabelle Hartway said.
The Rev. Tim Pauley, First Baptist Church of Chassahowitzka pastor, said he recalled one Sunday morning when he was feeling despondent after learning that a church member had cancer.
“Pastor Warren asked me, ‘What’s troubling you?’ so I told him,” Pauley said.
Hartway told him, “When we get to heaven, we will never have to say goodbye again — it's a win-win for those in Christ."
That’s what Hartway said often about his own death, that it would be a win-win for him.
“He knew that our Christian hope is not a hope in circumstances,” Pauley said, “but in God himself.”
A Celebration of Life will be at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at First Baptist Church of Chassahowitzka, 10002 S. Riviera Drive in Chassahowitzka.