Warren Hartway Day

In this photo from Nov. 18, 2011, Warren Hartway, who turned 90 that week, was surprised with a Warren Hartway Day, celebrating his years as a faithful fill-in pastor at First Baptist Church of Chassahowitzka. He’s seen here (seated) being greeted by fellow minister Lucien Radd, as Joe Maddox, director of missions for Nature Coast Baptist Association, looks on. Warren Hartway died Aug. 30 at age 101.

Almost 12 years ago on the occasion of Warren Hartway’s 90th birthday, the congregation at First Baptist Church Chassahowitzka surprised their beloved friend with a Warren Hartway Day at church that Sunday.

Since 1987, the year he had supposedly retired from the ministry, he had served the church as interim and fill-in pastor off and on, and they wanted to celebrate his many years of faithful ministry to them.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Hartway

The Rev. Warren Hartway, the Energizer Bunny of ordained ministers, died Aug. 30 at age 101. 
Hartway anniversary ride

Warren and Annabelle Hartway on their 75th anniversary Aug. 10, 2021, as they take a ride around their Chassahowitzka neighborhood in the back of their daughter's minivan. Warren Hartway died Aug. 30 at age 101.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.